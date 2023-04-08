* Scourge that continues to drown homes

* Different readings to the same figures

At the close of the first quarter of this 2023 it is absolutely clear that, in economic matters, the main enemy to defeat continues to be inflation. According to DANE, the January-March Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.56%, twenty tenths of a percentage higher than the same period last year. This means, then, that the shortage, although it has decreased in the upward curve, is still in force. Obviously, the most complicated data is that of annualized inflation, which stood at 13.34%, the highest since the end of the last century and a figure much higher than the 8.53% registered twelve months ago.

As in previous months, the highest monthly variation was for accommodation, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages. In other words, all items with a direct impact on the pocket of families, whose consumption expenses have been progressively reduced in recent months, not only due to high prices but also because the escalation of financial interests (as a result of the measures adopted by the Banco de la República to make the cost of money more expensive) continues to force us to tighten our belts strongly.

As is hardly obvious, these results have had different readings. For example, for the Ministry of Finance, although inflation remained around 13.3% in March, it must be celebrated that food and poor households continued to drop. He also stressed that this circumstance must be added to the “sharp drop” in the Producer Price Index, which went from 13.2% in February to 7.4% in March. All of this, in the Executive’s opinion, would allow us to conclude that there are good prospects regarding the downward trend in the cost of living this year.

However, some expert economists point out that the battle against famines, which has almost all Colombians up against the wall, still has a long way to go. For example, they bring up that DANE itself points out that, according to income level, with a cutoff to March, the highest annual variation of the CPI was registered in the “vulnerable” group, with 13.99%, which means that Inflation continues to hit those who have less. They also warn about those items that have prices controlled or monitored by the State, but that continue to be above the inflationary average.

They also called attention to the fact that Cúcuta, despite the impact of the reopening of the border, registered the highest inflation. Similarly, they consider that the fact that the increase in electricity service rates continues to have such a high effect on the family basket, evidence that the relief applied months ago has not given the expected results. This is confirmed by the fact that in the total annual index the price increase in this service was 19.77%. More complicated is that in Montería, Sincelejo and Valledupar the increases were higher than 30%.

For other analysts, inflation is stabilizing month after month in this first part of 2023 and a steeper decline curve is expected to begin in the second semester. In fact, they emphasize that the FAO reports agree that after a year in which agro-inputs and raw materials for food and basic necessities became drastically expensive, there is already a global decrease in both items.

For now, it is clear that inflation continues to be a serious threat. The optimistic prospects of a more pronounced reduction in food prices are colliding with the fact that some agricultural associations are issuing early warnings for what may be the impact of the winter season on crop yields.

For now, we will have to wait for the concrete result of the agreement announced days ago between the Government with the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (Andi) and the Society of Farmers of Colombia (SAC) to design and implement measures to reduce food prices . Until now it is a pact of good intentions that requires landing on tangible facts in the short and medium term.

This being the case, it is clear that the crusade against inflation is progressing very slowly. It is also evident that, unlike months ago, now the weight of internal elements and circumstances is greater. Placing most of the blame for the escalating cost of living on a global phenomenon is no longer possible. This implies, then, that the Government, the Bank of the Republic and the private sector today have a greater margin of action to combat the shortage, even resorting to bold and extraordinary measures.