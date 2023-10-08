Home » How to take care of your skin properly?
How to take care of your skin properly?

How to take care of your skin properly?

“‘Cell Care’ consists of reactivating the function of the skin cells, since, if we reactivate the cells’ own functions, the cells will be in better conditions to work efficiently, and they will develop the function for which they are determined”commented to KienyKe.com the dermatologist Mauricio Gamboa.

The active components have been developed in laboratories of Germany, Spain, France, and the United States, are an ally in the fight against premature aging. Its effectiveness is supported by scientific studies in favor of the creation of clean products, that is, not tested on animals, silicone-free, paraben-freeand, under the slogan of natural dermatology.

Cell Care technology developed by Colombian dermatologists for the world, aims to adapt to people without having to sacrifice their lifestyles. It is an alternative that cares about the care of all skin types, from a preventive approach, appealing to the principle that beautiful skin is healthy skin.

