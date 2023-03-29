In recent years, the condominium administration sector has been undergoing sudden structural changes.

The phenomenon that is taking place is quite clear: the number of professional studios is decreasing, but the existing realities are becoming increasingly important and structured.

In order to survive in this increasingly competitive and constantly evolving context, the condominium administrator must be willing to adapt to the times and constantly evolve.

This not only implies theacquisition of new skillsbut also a change of mindset and theadoption of the right tools that can simplify daily operations, which are often very time consuming.

The new role of the condominium administrator

To keep up with the times and meet the needs of condominiums, the condominium administrator must abandon the old habits and adopt one mentality more innovative and entrepreneurial.

Today, the figure of the successful administrator is increasingly similar to that of a real one condominium managera figure able to effectively organize and manage all the activities related to the administration of the building.

In Italy, however, the managerial mindset is still a feature for a few insiders: there are still many studies linked to the old management procedures.

One of the efforts that the professional must make is to change the mindset, let’s see how.

The change of mindset

The condominium administrator must implement and become the change he wants to see around him, otherwise he is destined to disappear from the market. First of all, therefore, he must change his mentality about him, and he can do it by following these tips:

He has to take responsibility. It is important that he becomes responsible, improving his emotional and rational involvement and learning to participate actively in condominium life, effectively contributing to its management. He has to improve his personal traits. Improving communication skills is one of the fundamental aspects. The professional must learn to deal with others, expressing himself clearly and actively listening to the points of view of others, but not only that, he must be able to quickly acquire new knowledge and learn from both positive and negative experiences . Must enhance their managerial skills. A good condominium administrator today must have the ability to channel his own energies and those of the condominiums towards shared goals, and must also be able to act promptly by defending his own assessments and balancing the factors that can influence decisions. It must establish efficient and consolidated working methods. A serious and competent professional must be able to plan, organize and assign priorities in a systematic way and to put operational plans into practice. Furthermore, in the event of problems and risk situations, he must be able to identify, analyze and propose effective solutions. Must cultivate business skills. Finally, the administrator of the future must be able to anticipate market changes, generating new ideas and constantly improving processes and procedures, but not only that: he must also be able to establish long-lasting relationships with the parties involved and effectively interpret their needs.

The adoption of cutting-edge work tools

In addition to carrying out a change of mindset, a condominium administrator with a modern vision cannot ignore theuse of suitable tools to do his job.

This is true in a world like the current one, where management complexities have multiplied, making traditional tools obsolete.

A condominium management professional can no longer afford to manage their condominiums by relying on excel sheets or paper documents.

It is important to adopt and know how to use a very well specific software for the management of the condominium that allows you to carry out all the necessary procedures and fulfilments with efficiency and functionality.

The use of specific software for condominium management proves itself irrespective of the size of the complex. Only through a technological solution, in fact, the administrator can simplify the administration of the building and improve the relationship with the residents.

The ideal characteristics of a condominium management software

Before adopting a software it is advisable to make some evaluations, and take into account various factors.

Here are some functions that cannot be missing in a condominium management software:

Intuitive and easy to access interface. Excellent functional coverage in the operational, accounting and tax fields. Management of receipts and payments in a safe and agile way. Efficient intervention management and relationship with suppliers. Features that facilitate communication with condominiums. Excellent assistance service, preferably in Italian. Cloud software, the icing on the cake, because it updates automatically, better protects data and also allows remote access.

