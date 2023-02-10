#宁波新闻#【#宁波多元医院推运新新冠病毒考试# How to test? What is the use? 】You who are “positive”, do you have antibodies in your body? Are you still not “positive”, is it because of antibodies produced in your body? I believe that many citizens are more curious about this.In the past two days, a number of hospitals in Ningbo have begun to launch new coronavirus 2019-nCoV antibody testing services. The first batch of municipal hospitals including Ningbo First Hospital and Ningbo Second Hospital, as well as Haishu District No. Some hospitals in Haishu District, Jiangbei District, Beilun District, Fenghua District, Cixi City and Ninghai County, including the Second Hospital, the First Hospital of Ninghai County, Cixi People’s Hospital(Ningbo Evening News)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.