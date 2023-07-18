How to undertake and generate extra income in Cali without having a single product?

The speed with which electronic commerce is growing and evolving in Colombia and Latin America deserves attention. According to Statista Digital Market Outlook, this industry in Latin America will reach retail sales of up to 105,000 million dollars by 2025.

On the other hand, Euromonitor projects that by the end of 2023 this model will increase its presence in the country’s retail sector by 74%, representing approximately 30% of all sales growth in this market nationwide.

This rapid growth, of which dropshipping (a revolutionary e-Commerce methodology based on selling retail products without having them in stock) is part of, continues to set the standard as a new way of doing digital business at a time when for which the pocket of Colombians is hit by the high cost of food, the increase in the value of public services –especially electricity– and the high price of gasoline, among others.

According to Rocketfy.co, a platform specialized in Electronic Commerce, anyone can sell different products online without the need to make an investment, since third-party items or merchandise are sold that, when sold, allow them to charge a commission for each successful sale.

How to do it?

To start, it is necessary to have an online store, but don’t worry, today this resource is created free of charge by different e-Commerce platforms,” ​​says Jenny González, e-Commerce specialist at Rocketfy.co, who adds that on this site Virtually, the person will be able to exhibit their products and their characteristics, as well as facilitate payment to the buyer through different options, including cash on delivery, PSE and credit card.

Then, it is recommended to promote the articles or products that you want to sell on social networks. The most used for this are Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram.

Four winning tips

Believe it or not, starting a digital business without investment is easy and simple; however, doing it without further preparation or knowledge can cost you more than one headache.

First, make a brand awareness plan. For this, it is key to post valuable content on social networks, including contact information such as WhatsApp and other information about the products that generates confidence in the future buyer.

Second, make good audiovisual material of your products and services. “Taking good photos and videos is essential when you start in this world. But do not do it alone, for this there are specialized providers that will allow you to improve your publications to make them more attractive”, added González.

Third, learn about the free tools that will help you grow your business. Most of them are found free of charge on the e-Commerce platforms that work in the country.

“Beyond creating an online store for free, these platforms will also provide the person with all the logistics of transporting and shipping products, as well as the different payment gateways,” he highlighted.

Likewise, González mentions the importance of consulting the different Facebook marketplaces where you can publish and interact with other people who have the same business objectives; and finally, use a personal WhatsApp account or create a corporate one to have permanent communication with potential clients.

Fourth, count on reliable suppliers who give you real-time inventory updates. Nothing more harmful than offering products or articles that are already out of stock or that have simply gone out of circulation.

This can put your credibility at risk and generate distrust. “Similarly, there must be suppliers that have personnel trained in customer service and that guarantee prompt responses. Finally, it is key to make sure that they have guarantee systems created and stipulated delivery times for products”, he said.

