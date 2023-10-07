Home » How was year-on-year inflation in September?
How was year-on-year inflation in September?

Colombia’s interannual inflation was 10.99% in September, a drop of 0.44 percentage points compared to August, which also represents the sixth consecutive month of reduction in the consumer price index (CPI), the Department reported this Friday. National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

“The annual behavior of the total CPI in September 2023 (10.99%) was mainly explained by the annual variation of the accommodation, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and transportation divisions,” DANE detailed in a statement.

The organization specified that the CPI had a monthly variation of 0.54% in September, which represents a decrease of 0.16 percentage points compared to August.

“The monthly behavior of the total CPI in September 2023 (0.54%) was mainly explained by the monthly variation of the food and non-alcoholic beverages, and accommodation, water, electricity, gas and other fuels divisions,” the information added.

So far this year, Colombia has accumulated inflation of 8.01%, that is, 2.07 percentage points less than that registered in the same period of 2022.

See also  Attorney asks to overthrow emergency decrees in La Guajira

