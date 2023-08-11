Home » How well the new Tübingen bus station has worked so far
News

How well the new Tübingen bus station has worked so far

by admin
How well the new Tübingen bus station has worked so far

They have already been celebrated, the new bus station and the converted Europaplatz, but there is still quite a lot being built: six bus platforms are not yet finished, work is being done on the Seeterrasse, parts of the square still have to be paved, the taxis are waiting in front of the unfinished ones Bus boarding in the east instead of their seats in the west, the Blue Ribbon ends in nowhere, and pedestrians have to s…

91% of the article is still covered.

See also  It is difficult to clear the 9 districts of Beijing in one month to improve the control level | Beijing epidemic | Shanghai closed city | CCP clearing policy

You may also like

We are a crowd of individuals or a...

Historic day in South American football. Deportivo Pereira...

S&P 500 – With a bullish daily candle...

Chinese imports from Russia fell sharply in July

Fatal Shooting in Crown Heights: 26-Year-Old Man Dies,...

Santa Marta Transport Terminal moved tourism again

“There’s more to the fire brigade than putting...

Mürsel Gülen’s nephew died in the accident –...

More than a thousand cases of dengue have...

After fire in Dresden waste disposal company: head...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy