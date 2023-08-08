How will PTI work without Imran Khan?

The former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in trouble since May 9, while party chairman Imran Khan has also been arrested. How is the party system functioning in these circumstances and how are the leaders communicating with each other for consultation?

Apart from this, other questions have also arisen. For example, under the instructions of the Election Commission, how will the intra-party elections be conducted? How will the alternative party leadership organize leaders and activists? How will Tehreek-e-Insaf improve its position in the upcoming general elections?

These are the questions that are on everyone’s mind these days.

Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s central spokesperson and political analysts were contacted to find out their answers.

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Information Secretary Rauf Hassan is determined that the party will be able to be run in a better manner until the release of Imran Khan. Despite these difficult conditions, he believes that his party dominates the rival political parties due to the ‘increase in popularity of Imran Khan’.

According to analysts, no matter how popular the Tehreek-e-Insaf is, due to the current inflation, the ruling parties may face massive public opposition, but no one’s success can be recognized as final until the election field is decorated.

However, according to the problems that PTI is facing, if we look at the examples of the past, it seems very difficult for PTI to come to power now.

How is Tehreek-e-Insaf going?

Talking to Independent Urdu, PTI’s central spokesperson Rauf Hasan said: ‘Imran Khan’s reputation cannot be diminished nor can the party be broken by imprisoning him. By applying pressure and separating a few leaders, it did not make any difference.’

He said: ‘From the way people voted for Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s candidates in local elections in KP, it can be inferred that our workers, voter supporters are standing stronger than ever. Our workers do not care how the party is going, they are with Imran Khan and will support whoever comes to the field in the name of Imran Khan.

According to Rauf Hasan: ‘Before the arrest of Imran Khan, we had prepared a plan B on how to keep the workers organized. There is also a confidential procedure for consultation with the workers who are independent and we can contact them whenever they want. As far as the question of alternative leadership is concerned, it does not matter because all our workers and leaders know the kind of difficulties we are facing. Therefore, whoever is nominated by Imran Khan, leaders and workers will follow his instructions.

According to him: ‘On the direction of the Election Commission, there is full preparation for the intra-party election and we have made plans to fulfill this legal requirement. As the elections draw nearer and the actions against us take place, our strategy will change accordingly. We certainly have difficulties but the morale of our workers and leaders is higher than ever. We have prepared to face all kinds of difficulties, so Tehreek-e-Insaf will continue to move forward according to its manifesto.

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a conversation with the media: ‘The leader of the party is only Imran Khan, he will remain the same, we will all continue the struggle together. They are not going to be afraid of reprisals from the government.’

According to Shah Mehmood Qureshi: “Tickets will be issued to lawyers from those who return the tickets.” There will be more PTI ticket takers than before but those who stand with the party in tough times will be given first priority.

Will PTI get out of the difficult situation?

Political analyst Salman Ghani said that ‘looking at the past, the party’s reputation could not be reduced by the departure of a party leader in Pakistan. Bhutto will be hanged, Benazir was exiled, she was killed but the party could not be abolished.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

He said that in the same way, Nawaz Sharif was repeatedly put in jail, exiled, but his party could not be destroyed. Now force is being used against Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan has been convicted by the court, disqualified and sent to jail. This cannot destroy his party, however, after the events of May 9, Tehreek-e-Insaf is facing a more difficult situation than in the past.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, Salman Ghani said that ‘Of course, political forces cannot be eradicated by force, but Imran Khan’s style of politics has put them in more trouble. First the resignations from the assembly, then the dissolution of the provincial governments, and then attacks on military installations will not allow them to succeed in any way. He and his party will have to bear the brunt of these issues. It can be inferred from the situation that Tehreek-e-Insaaf will not be able to get an open field in the upcoming elections.

According to Salman Ghani: ‘Our political traditions are such that no one in his party can replace him in the life of a leader. Just as Nawaz Sharif’s alternative has always been Makaraz Sharif, similarly Imran Khan’s alternative will remain the same even if he is in jail. However, the work can be run by temporarily giving the responsibility to anyone to run the party affairs.

He further said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf is also facing a different problem in this matter that Imran Khan has not given enough authority to anyone other than himself that someone can keep the party united and manage affairs in his absence.

“Just as Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were present in the absence of Nawaz Sharif.”

Senior analyst Salim Bukhari while talking to Independent Urdu said that ‘Tehreek-e-Insaaf only means Imran Khan, it will be difficult to run the party if he is locked up in jail. Those who are claiming that Shah Mehmood Qureshi or any other party can run the party in the absence of Imran, then this claim is wrong. When Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, after the reaction, he was sure that it is not possible to arrest him, every time there will be a similar reaction, but when he was arrested a few days ago, there was no reaction. So to say that Imran Khan’s position is still strong is not correct.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

