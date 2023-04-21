How will the winner of the EL PILÓN children’s accordion contest be chosen?

This Monday, April 24, in the middle of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?’ that will be held at the Casa de la Cultura, from 9:00 in the morning, the qualifying jury will choose the winner of the contest child accordion player organized by the newspaper EL PILÓN.

Before choosing the winner, the participants will appear before the qualifying jury and must interpret one of the four vallenato airs: walk, puya, merengue or are.

The participant will only have 1:15 minutes to make their presentation and must be accompanied by a relative of first degree of consanguinity or you must present a letter of authorization signed by one of your parents.

Regarding the evaluation criteria, the juries will take into account the video of the contestant published on the social networks of the newspaper @el_pilon, that is, the likes and comments will have value 20%

The remaining 80% will correspond to harmonic interpretation let them face the jury.

It should be remembered that the winner of the contest will receive $1,000,000 in cash, a course at a recognized music school in the city, the recording of a song in the Museum of the Composer, and recognition before the press as the winner of the contest. The note will be published by digital platforms and the printed edition of EL PILÓN.