This new initiative involves various adjustments in both individual and collective issues, as well as changes in working hours.

After the National Government filed the new health reform before the Congress of the Republic. It is presumed that on March 16 the labor reform will be filed. If this new labor reform to Congress is possible, several questions arise in relation to the changes that could be taking place in working conditions for Colombians. One of the most consulted is what would happen with the work on weekends, known as Sundays and holidays.

Among the main points that stand out from the project are, for example, articles 10, 11 and 12, which define the elements in relation to the types of contracts. The indefinite-term contract stipulates that “the worker may terminate it by giving written notice in advance of not less than thirty (30) days, so that the employer can replace him.”

Regarding the fixed-term contract and work or work, it is indicated that “it cannot be used for permanent activities in the company, it must always be in writing, for its celebration and extensions it will be necessary to specify precisely in the contract: the cause for which it is contracted for said term and its connection with the expected duration or otherwise it will be understood to be held for an indefinite term.

Another controversial issue that has been discussed at the tripartite table is the working day. Article 19 of the project establishes that daytime work is the one that is carried out in the period between six hours (6:00) and eighteen hours (18:00).

While night work is the one that is carried out in the period between eighteen hours (18:00) and six hours the following day (6:00).

For its part, Sundays and holidays, in article 18 of the project, it indicates that this is remunerated “with a surcharge of one hundred (100%) on the ordinary salary in proportion to the hours worked without prejudice to the ordinary salary to which the worker is entitled for having worked the full week.”

If it is compared with what is established today in Colombia, the payment that is currently given for work on Sundays and holidays is remunerated with 75% based on the ordinary salary and the hours worked.

This means that when you work on those specific days, which are normally rest or compensatory for many, the 75% surcharge is added to the 100% payment as a normal day and a total remuneration of 175% is made. In this sense, the payment of Sundays and holidays in the new 2023 labor reform would be 200%, since the document contemplates that the 75% surcharge is increased by 25% more.

It must be remembered that article 179 of the Substantial Labor Code states: “It is understood that Sunday work is occasional when the worker works up to two Sundays during the calendar month. It is understood that Sunday work is habitual when the worker works three or more Sundays during the calendar month.

The regulations, which seek to achieve justice in the relations that arise between employers and workers, specify that “the worker may agree with the employer his mandatory rest day on Saturday or Sunday, which will be recognized in all its aspects as institutionalized mandatory Sunday rest ”.

If it is an occasional Sunday, with the minimum salary for this year 2023, which is $1,160,000, the norm indicates that a normal eight-hour day, from Monday to Saturday, is paid at 38,666 pesos, and if the employee works On a Sunday or holiday, the same value is paid plus a surcharge of 75%.

That is to say, that the hour is paid at 8,457 pesos and the full day, of eight hours, at 67,656 pesos. In this sense, with the adjustment, the value of Sunday for $38,666 is recognized for the employee and his Sunday surcharge is $28,990.

Read the full draft HERE