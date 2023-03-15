Every day in Ukraine, civilians and soldiers, adults and children, suffer complex war injuries. During the war, it is impossible to get access to real statistics, but according to the estimates of our partners*, today more than 5,000 Ukrainians need complex and expensive treatment and prosthetics.

On March 14, EnableMe Ukraine and Open Bionics launched a long-term partnership to help Ukrainians who have been seriously injured as a result of military operations in Ukraine. One of the important stages of cooperation will be the search for Heroes to whom Open Bionics will provide “super hands” for free.

EnableMe Ukraine together with Open Bionics Foundation will do everything in order to give our courageous Heroes, wounded as a result of military actions in Ukraine, the opportunity to continue a dignified life, full of dignity and respect, after the traumas experienced and fully return to their families and friends. Choosing a high-quality prosthesis for a person who has received a serious injury becomes an important step in returning to a full-fledged life after the loss of limbs. The era of wheeled stools and wooden prostheses covered with a black glove has long passed — today the world has seen innovative bionic prostheses that make it possible to live a full-fledged life even when, it would seem, all hope is lost. For example, when both hands are amputated.

British company Open Bionics is one of the leaders in the production of so-called “terminator hands”, as they have already been dubbed in the Armed Forces, or rather, bionic prostheses. Their invention Hero Arm (translated as “Hero’s Hand”) is a state-of-the-art bionic prosthesis of the upper limbs, known throughout the world for its high functionality and bright design. These prostheses use myoelectric sensors that detect the underlying muscle contractions produced by specific muscle groups in the arm. These are then amplified and transformed into intuitive and proportional bionic arm movements.

The heroic design for Hero Arms is created by the authors of Marvel comics, with whom the manufacturer of these prostheses, Open Bionics, has an exclusive agreement. A light and universal prosthesis can “talk” with its owner thanks to light, sound and vibration signals, so that the person has feedback about the state of his bionic hand.

“Our first patients from Ukraine will receive prostheses, which are called “hands of heroes” – because this product is perfect for them”– believes Joel Hibbert, founder and CEO of Open Bionicswhich opened an era of super possibilities in the world of prosthetics.

The first Ukrainian patients who received high-tech bionic prostheses from Open Bionics were Ukrainian defenders Andriy Gidzun (30 years old) and Vitaly Ivashchuk (24 years old). Both had mine-explosive hand injuries, as a result of which the limbs were amputated. Andriy was admitted to the hospital in April 2022, Vitaly in June.

When trying on and testing the bionic prostheses, Andriy and Vitaly were amazed: for the first time in months, they were able to hold a glass of water, a pencil, and a small ball. Both soldiers say that it was quite easy for them to use the Hero Arm, the principle of operation of the bionic prosthesis is clear, in a matter of minutes the muscle memory takes over the function of controlling the arm.

WARNING! If you have been injured as a result of military operations in Ukraine and need prosthetics, or a close relative or friend of such a person, please fill out an application for the manufacture of your personal free bionic arm Hero Arms. Open Bionics representatives will assess your situation and, if necessary, contact you within a month.

The link to the Google Form is https://forms.gle/9tqGGmm9jcGovsHAA

