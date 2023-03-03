Harold Salamanca

Vaccination against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a crucial measure to prevent and eliminate cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers. However, in Colombia, HPV vaccination rates have decreased in recent years, which is worrying. Undoubtedly the best solution to increase vaccination coverage against HPV is the return of vaccination to schools. It is an action that guarantees accessibility and convenience by concentrating girls and adolescents in one place, in a safe and familiar environment.

For the success of this activity, it is essential to regain the confidence of parents, teachers, and the community in general in the HPV vaccine, providing sufficient information in a clear, direct, and precise manner about the benefits of vaccination, as well as addressing any concerns. or misinformation that may prevent parents and guardians from choosing to vaccinate their children. It is important to bear in mind that the decision to vaccinate minors is free, and must be taken by the minor’s parents or guardians.

In addition, the implementation of HPV vaccination in schools should be used as an opportunity to incorporate into the school’s institutional educational plan, a space to inform and educate about this virus and its consequences for boys and girls, but also about the importance of disease prevention and sexual health. Sex education is crucial to ensure that young people have the necessary information and skills to make healthy and safe decisions in their sexual lives.

Urgently implementing an effective solution to increase vaccination coverage, it is also time to reach an agreement between health institutions and education in Colombia, at all levels, so that the former deploy the necessary activities to recover confidence in the HPV vaccination and the latter confidently open the doors. In Huila, the SalBO Foundation began in 2022, a pilot in schools that has been yielding good results, and that will be tested and replicated throughout the national territory. The elimination of cervical cancer as a public health disease, which causes the death of 50 Colombians weekly, must truly become a goal for the country.