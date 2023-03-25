“We’re not good because we’re old, we’re old because we’re good,” said Florian Teufelberger. He is the seventh generation to run the family business of the same name, which specializes in ropes. This week he welcomed the HR managers to the HR lounge in Wels. Teufelberger has been around since 1790 and employs 1,500 people.
The products from Teufelberger are used in a wide variety of areas: from securing in tree care to sailing, on cranes and cable cars and in mining. 1500 tons of rope are installed in the Linz West Ring Bridge. The products are also used for attractions such as the “London Eye” Ferris wheel.
Teufelberger HR manager Christian Nörpel said that they wanted to actively accompany every step of the employees. Two major issues are currently dominant: “We are trying to support employees on the subject of family, from short-term care to parent education in our academy.” The apprentices would also implement projects in the field of sustainability.
It was the 101st club night: “We’re starting in the next hundred,” said HR Lounge founder Josef Buttinger.
