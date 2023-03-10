in our conversations about quantum physics, after Max Planck, Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr, we come to a gentleman called Erwin Schrödinger. When I hear this name, the first thing that comes to mind is Schrödinger’s equation, which I used to pull out as a question on an exam. In layman’s terms, that equation is said to explain everything. Why is that so?

Because it is the fundamental equation of quantum physics. Quantum physics is the physics of molecules, atoms and even smaller particles. All known matter is made up of molecules, atoms and even smaller particles. And if the whole can be understood based on the understanding of the parts, then when some equation describes the smallest parts and their interactions, in principle it also describes everything composed of them. In quantum mechanics, it’s sophisticated in an interesting way, but in principle it’s as simple as that.

and what does that equation actually describe?

First of all, the hydrogen atom, and then many other things.

but the hydrogen atom was already well described by the Bohr model, which we talked about last time.

Bohr’s model described the hydrogen atom well, but not well enough. Bohr himself was clear from the beginning that his model was a step in the right direction, but that it was only the first step, after which others had to follow. And that definitive step was taken twelve years after Bohr by Heisenberg and Schrödinger. Heisenberg used new mathematics that physicists were not used to. Schrödinger used traditional mathematics, so his formulation was more understandable for others.