The Hospital Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar released in the last hours the medical part of the four injured in the tragic traffic accident in which the journalist Rosa Rosado, head of the Government of Cesar and Jairo Araujo, audiovisual producer, lost their lives . Facts recorded on the roads of Casacará, jurisdiction of Codazzi.

Jorge Laporte, Jaider Santana, Jorge Giraldo and William Vega, whose condition is as follows:

Jorge Laporte arrived with a fractured right femur, stable, conscious, whose evolution is favorable and in the next few hours he will undergo surgery to correct the fracture.

Jaider Santana, presents moderate cranioencephalic trauma, fracture of the ulna and radius of the right arm, his condition is stable and he is under surveillance and monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit.

William Vega, presents moderate head trauma, his condition is stable, he is conscious and is under surveillance and supervision in the Intensive Care Unit.

Jorge Giraldo, his condition is stable, with good evolution, according to radiology studies he does not present trauma or injuries, he was transferred to a room.

