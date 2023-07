Board of Judges and Prosecutorsmade the appointments of a total of 1092 judicial and administrative judge-prosecutor candidates.

According to the result of the drawing made on July 25, 2023, the list of the new positions of the candidates for judges and prosecutors was published in the Official Gazette.

The list included 1042 judicial judges and prosecutors and 50 administrative judge candidates.

