On the afternoon of the 14th, Hu Changsheng, deputy secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and governor, went to the Harbin Engineering University he was in contact with to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and gave lectures on ideological and political courses to representatives of teachers and students of the school. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. We will work together to promote the all-round revitalization and strive to write a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of Longjiang, a modern socialist country.

There is a warm atmosphere in the lecture hall of the library of Harbin Engineering University. Hu Changsheng centered on the main line of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, focusing on the four aspects of “two establishments”, “Chinese-style modernization”, “basic strategic support” and “three musts”, and made an in-depth analysis of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. explain.

Hu Changsheng pointed out that the “two establishments” are major conclusions and major conclusions drawn from a profound summary of the great practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must have a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and be more consciously a staunch supporter of the “two establishments” and a faithful practitioner of the “two maintenances”.

Hu Changsheng pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is a unique innovation that combines the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture. We must deeply understand the exploration process of Chinese-style modernization, Chinese characteristics and essential requirements, accurately grasp the strategic arrangements and goals and tasks of building a socialist modernized country, and unswervingly follow the path of Chinese-style modernization.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that “education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.” extremely important and urgent. Colleges and universities should adhere to the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, run education that satisfies the people, and accelerate the implementation of the “Double First-Class” construction project, the undergraduate teaching quality and teaching reform project, and the postgraduate training innovation and quality improvement project; strengthen the strategic support of science and technology, gather strength to carry out Fundamental, original, and leading scientific and technological research, improve the level of transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and effectively deepen the investment promotion of scientific and technological achievements; comprehensively cultivate, introduce and make good use of all kinds of talents, so as to cultivate talents carefully, retain talents meticulously, and attract talents wholeheartedly. Harbin Engineering should be guided by “Chinese characteristics”, based on “national defense background, industry and information technology” as the keynote, and “ship and sea characteristics, Longjiang characteristics” as characteristics, to create a world-class university with distinctive characteristics, so that more wisdom resources, The elements of innovation converge on the Kazakhstan project and serve Heilongjiang.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that to practice the “three musts”, we must keep in mind our original mission, promote self-revolution, and always maintain the party’s advanced nature and purity; we must inherit the glorious tradition, carry forward the fine style of work, and make good use of the magic weapon of humility, prudence, and hard work. Take solid steps on the new journey of modernization; carry forward the spirit of struggle, accept the baptism of struggle, strengthen political experience, ideological refinement, practical training, and professional training, and rely on tenacious struggle to overcome various difficulties and challenges on the way forward.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that the majority of young people should keep in mind the youth oath of “please rest assured that the party will rest assured, and strengthen the country with me”. In the new era, write a youthful chapter without regrets, and contribute youthful strength to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

After the lecture, Hu Changsheng also interacted with student representatives. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Xue Liwei photography Wang Xiaotao)

