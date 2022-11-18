Hu Changsheng emphasized at the Provincial Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Video Dispatch Meeting of the Provincial Headquarters

Resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions

Scientific and accurate implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures

Wang Zhijun participated

On the evening of the 18th, Hu Changsheng, Deputy Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander-in-Chief of the Provincial Leading Group Headquarters for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over the video scheduling meeting of the leading group and provincial headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the twenty measures of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism on further optimizing prevention and control work, fully implement the deployment requirements of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, and follow the provincial The optimized normalized prevention and control and emergency response implementation rules issued by the Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, improve the effectiveness of epidemic prevention work, concentrate on fighting the epidemic prevention and control annihilation battle in key areas, and resolutely win the normalized epidemic prevention and control Tough battle.

Wang Zhijun, Zhang Anshun, Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Sun Dongsheng, Yu Jian, Li Yi and Zhang Qixiang attended the meeting.

Hu Changsheng pointed out that it is necessary to resolutely implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and implement various epidemic prevention and control measures without wavering or out of shape. Unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, keep the responsibility of the soil, and do the duty of the soil, so as to achieve early detection, Quickly dispose of and promote prevention and control measures to be more focused, more scientific, and more precise. We must strictly enforce the “quartet’s responsibilities”, resolutely oppose irresponsible attitudes, resolutely oppose and overcome formalism and bureaucracy, and effectively correct practices such as “adding weight at every level” and “one size fits all” to ensure that the national “Twenty Points” measures and provincial The implementation rules are implemented without compromise.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and implement the detailed implementation rules of Heilongjiang Province. The three-level command system of provinces, cities and counties must always maintain an emergency state, insist on flat operation, and ensure high efficiency, high quality and high speed. Accurately determine the close contact, change the focus of flow adjustments in a timely manner, give full play to the role of the three public (industrial) coordination mechanisms, promptly detect signs of clustered epidemics, and take timely measures. Accurately grasp the isolation time, strictly focus on the control measures for isolated personnel, and strengthen the standardization of isolation. Accurately determine the scope of home health monitoring personnel, and implement home health monitoring measures. Scientifically delineate the scope of risk areas, and be based on reality and moderate in severity. Accurate and standardized nucleic acid testing to ensure better quality and efficiency. Strengthen capacity reserves, prepare sufficient isolation housing sources, and increase utilization rates.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that areas with epidemics should speed up investigation and investigation, optimize nucleic acid testing, strictly control communities, quickly transfer and isolate, fully tap medical resources, strengthen the supply of daily necessities for the masses, and take resolute and decisive measures to go all out to curb the spread of the epidemic in the province. Concentrate efforts to fight the battle of epidemic prevention and control and annihilation in key areas.

Hu Changsheng requested that the defense line of “early detection” should be fully established, the measures of “on-site inspection” should be strictly implemented, the nucleic acid detection of risky occupational groups should be comprehensively strengthened, the monitoring and early warning level should be focused on, and the investigation of risk personnel should be continuously strengthened. Take scientific and precise measures to resolutely prevent the risk of local epidemics.

The meeting will be held in the form of video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the provincial government attended the meeting at the main venue and their respective jobs. Branch venues are set up in each city (prefecture) and county (city, district). (Source: Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government Website Xue Liwei Photography Wang Xiaotao)

