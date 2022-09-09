Hu Changsheng visits college teachers in Harbin

Holiday congratulations to teachers and educators across the province

On the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, on the morning of the 8th, Hu Changsheng, Deputy Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Governor, visited Harbin Medical University and Harbin Engineering University successively to visit and condolence teachers, and on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, to the teachers and educators in the province I would like to extend my holiday congratulations and sincere greetings, and express my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to the education of our province.

As an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a national-level famous teaching teacher, Yang Baofeng led the team to carry out drug research for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, and achieved fruitful teaching and scientific research results, and won many honors. Hu Changsheng came to the Northern Translational Medicine Research Cooperation Center of Harbin Medical University to visit and condolence to Academician Yang Baofeng, have a cordial conversation with Yang Baofeng’s team teachers, visit the exhibition hall and laboratory, and learn about the transformation of scientific research results, drug research and development, textbook compilation and other work. The outstanding contributions made by the scientific research cause are highly respected. Hu Changsheng said that the progress of human civilization is inseparable from medicine and medicine, and the development of universities needs the support of experts. Academician Yang Baofeng has worked hard in teaching, continued to explore in scientific research, and stood out as a “leader” in the medical field, which has played a very important role in the development of Harbin Medical University. It is hoped that the school will continue to deepen the reform of education and teaching, cultivate more and higher-quality talents in the new era, and create more scientific and technological achievements that lead the development of the country.

In the Mechanics Experiment Teaching Center of Harbin Engineering University, Hu Changsheng cordially expressed his condolences to Professor Wu Linzhi, watched the demonstration of scientific research products, inspected the static performance testing laboratory on the spot, and listened to the introduction of the scientific research results of the advanced composite material structure technology research team. For many years, Professor Wu Linzhi has devoted himself to the research on the meso-mechanics of composite materials, the fracture mechanics of functionally graded materials, and the structure of ultra-light composite materials. He has won the second prize of the National Natural Science Award and many other awards. Hu Changsheng praised Professor Wu Linzhi’s outstanding achievements, and encouraged him to continue to do a good job in the teaching and scientific research of the experimental teaching center, increase scientific and technological innovation, speed up the key core technology research, and strive to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Hu Changsheng sent flowers to the two experts successively, wishing them a happy holiday, and expressed condolences to all the faculty and staff of the university through them. He hoped that the majority of teachers will fully implement the party’s educational policy, implement the fundamental task of cultivating morality and cultivate people, and earnestly shoulder the glorious mission of educating people for the party and the country, do a solid job of education that the people are satisfied with, and strive to cultivate more moral, intellectual, physical, and beautiful The socialist builders and successors who are working in an all-round way. He demanded that party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should care about teachers with enthusiasm, implement policies to protect teachers’ treatment, and create a good trend of respecting teachers and valuing education in the whole society. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Xue Liwei photography Wang Xiaotao)

(Editors: Wang Sidi, Li Zhongshuang)