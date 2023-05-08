Hu Henghua emphasized at the plenary (enlarged) meeting of the Municipal Safety Committee and the 2023 Special Action Deployment Meeting for the Special Investigation and Rectification of Major Accident Hidden Hazards in the whole city. Hualong Net

On May 8, Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, emphasized at the plenary (expanded) meeting of the Municipal Safety Committee and the 2023 Action Special Deployment Meeting for the Special Investigation and Remediation of Major Accidents in the City that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s work on safe production and natural disasters. Important discussion on disaster prevention and control, conscientiously implement the spirit of the national security prevention work video conference, immediately alert, act immediately, draw inferences from one example, eliminate dangers and clear dangers, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents, and ensure the continued stability of the city’s security situation.

City leader Chen Mingbo, secretary-general of the city government Luo Qingquan attended.

The meeting notified the situation of work safety and natural disaster prevention and control since this year, and made arrangements for the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in the city.

Hu Henghua pointed out that since the beginning of this year, the overall security situation in the city has been stable, but we must be soberly aware that there is still a gap in the investigation and rectification of potential risks in some industries. All districts, counties and departments in the city should do a good job in safety work as a political test to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, learn deeply from relevant accidents, and improve measures to prevent risks, ensure safety, and maintain stability First level, solidly carry out investigation and rectification in combination with theme education, so as to fundamentally eliminate hidden dangers of accidents and fundamentally solve problems. First, it is necessary to clarify “what to check”, so that the key points are highlighted and the points lead to the whole area. Pay close attention to key areas such as road traffic, construction, hazardous chemicals, and urban fire protection, as well as key links such as illegal maintenance and repair operations, limited space operations, and entrusted outsourcing operations, to ensure that risks and hidden dangers are cleared to the bottom. Second, it is necessary to clarify “how to check”, strengthen self-examination of enterprises, and multi-party investigation. Urge enterprises to strictly carry out normalized investigations, find out the basics of major hidden dangers in various industries and departments, and improve the safety production reporting and reward mechanism. Third, we must adhere to “strict law enforcement” in order to be accurate, effective, and strictly regulated. Strictly carry out closed-loop law enforcement, establish and improve the law enforcement responsibility review mechanism, and resolutely rectify the problem of “lenient, loose, soft, and false” law enforcement. Fourth, we must solidly “grasp rectification and reform” to ensure immediate investigation and reform, and to treat both symptoms and root causes. Strictly implement the list-based closed-loop rectification, effectively improve the level of intrinsic safety, and improve the system and mechanism. The city is about to enter the main flood season. It is necessary to seize the time window before the main flood season, speed up the improvement of shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, do a solid job in early warning and forecasting, hidden danger investigation, engineering prevention and control, emergency rescue, and on-duty duty, so as to build a safety barrier for flood control and drought relief.

Hu Henghua emphasized that without security, everything returns to zero. It is necessary to enhance the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, pay close attention to the implementation of the “top leader” project of building a safe Chongqing, layer and refine responsibilities, strengthen safety guarantees, strictly hold accountability and accountability, and ensure that the key tasks of eliminating risks and clearing dangers are effective, and contribute to modernization The construction of New Chongqing creates a good security environment.

The meeting will be held via video, and the municipal emergency bureau, districts and counties will set up branch venues.

Chongqing Daily client reporter Wang Xiang