On October 26, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Group and Mayor, presided over a meeting of the Municipal Party Group (expanded) to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, to unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, to apply the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China throughout the whole process of government work, and to be confident, self-improvement, upright and innovative. , work hard and move forward bravely, and strive to write a new chapter in Chongqing’s comprehensive construction of socialist modernization.

The meeting pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. The report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping is comprehensive, far-sighted, broad and profound. It is a political declaration with a flag-raising orientation, a theoretical masterpiece of upholding integrity and innovation, an answer to the past and the future, and a pragmatic action program.

The meeting emphasized that to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the political achievements of “two establishments” should be transformed into political consciousness of resolutely achieving “two maintenances”, and political judgment, political understanding and political execution should be continuously improved. Unswervingly, ideologically, politically, and action-wise, it is highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. We must have a deep understanding of the significance of the past five years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era, the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization , profoundly understand and grasp the important requirements of leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution, and deeply understand and grasp the era requirements of united struggle.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s government system should improve its political and strategic positions, benchmark and implement item by item, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to promote high-quality development and promote the construction of the twin-city economic circle. , implement it to the construction of inland open highlands, implement it to build a land with beautiful mountains and rivers, and implement it to create a high-quality life. In accordance with the deployment of the Central Committee and the requirements of the Municipal Party Committee, careful organization and rapid rise in study, publicity and implementation of the spiritual upsurge of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should be carried out. We must take the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the driving force, go all out to do a good job in the current work, fight for 60 days, strive for the fourth quarter, fight the final battle, run the acceleration, and strive to show new achievements in the new era and new journey. as.