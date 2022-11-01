Hu Jintao, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, was taken away from the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China. The second generation of red and former officials of the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China sent an open letter to Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, asking for clarification of the incident. Wei Jingsheng, a well-known Chinese democracy activist in exile in the United States, believes that the incident may become a turning point in Chinese history.

Yan Huai, author of the book “In and Out of the Organization Department of the Central Committee: The Alternative Life of a Red Second Generation Idealist”, recently sent an open letter to Xi Jinping as a Tsinghua alumnus, calling the incident of Hu Jintao’s departure “inexplicable” , demanding that the Xi authorities “expeditiously disclose the facts and immediately quell the chaos.”

Because Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping both studied at Tsinghua University, Yan Huai is called Hu senior and junior brother respectively.

The letter reads, “If Senior Hu leaves the meeting due to ill health, please briefly announce his condition. The health status of leaders of socialist countries is indeed an absolute secret, but now the whole world knows about it.”

“If it’s not a physiological factor, it’s a behavior caused by a psychological reason. One or both of the subordinates of Senior Hu and the junior may have something to do with them. I also ask the junior to investigate and understand.”

The open letter emphasized that the “leaving incident” “if not clarified, it will seriously affect the reputation of your party and our country. Love is deeply responsible, so this letter is sent.”

So far, there has been no response from Xi Jinping or CCP officials to the open letter.

Yan Huai was born in Huaian, Jiangsu in 1945. In 1964, he entered the Department of Engineering Physics of Tsinghua University. On the campus of Tsinghua University, Chen Yuan, the eldest son of Chen Yun, became the best friend. In 1982, Chen Yun was assigned to the Youth Cadre Bureau, which was just created by the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and became Li Rui’s subordinate. After the CCP’s bloody suppression of the student pro-democracy movement in 1989, Yan Huai fled overseas and joined the pro-democracy movement for a time. His book exposes how the privileged CCP manipulates the promotion of officials.

Li Hengqing, an economist at the Institute of Economics and Strategic Studies in the United States, who is also a Tsinghua alumnus, told VOA that Yan Huai, as a senior, wrote to Xi Jinping to report injustice to Hu Jintao, which should be out of extreme disappointment with the Communist Party and China.

Li Hengqing believes that Yan Huai himself knows that this evil regime cannot be shaken by one person’s strength. “But he made it clear that I am not complicit in such a regime.”

Li Hengqing, who participated in the June 4th student movement in person in 1989 and insisted on leaving Tiananmen Square until the end, said that although Hu Jintao’s dismissal made people angry and sympathetic, and it was still fermenting, it would not inspire a massive scale like that of 1989. Mass protest. Because Hu Jintao is not Hu Yaobang. During his political career, he had blood on his hands. He was the main executor of the suppression of the 315 terrorist incident in Tibet. Although he bears a lot of grievances, he is very wronged, but he cannot speak with Hu Yaobang on the same day. People just show sympathy for him based on human nature, and it won’t cause big waves.

Cai Xia, a former professor at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, told Radio Free Asia a few days ago that when Hu Jintao was removed from the rostrum, “no one on the stage or off the stage dared to make any reaction, so this atmosphere of terror is extremely abnormal.”

Wei Jingsheng, a well-known Chinese democracy activist in exile in the United States, told VOA that the sudden reversal between Xi and Hu at the last minute of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a symbolic emergency that exposes the fierce infighting among the top leaders of the CCP. It has a very ugly stain, and it may even become an important turning point in Chinese history.

