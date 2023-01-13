Hu Tao made a speech when reviewing the government work report and made Fuxin’s contribution to the realization of a new breakthrough in the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning

Date: 2023-01-13

Views: 24

Source: Fuxin News Network

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On the afternoon of January 12, the Fuxin delegation, which participated in the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, deliberated the government work report made by Governor Li Lecheng. Hu Tao, deputy to the Provincial People’s Congress and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, made a speech during the deliberation.

Hu Tao said that the government work report comprehensively and objectively summarized the work in 2022 and the past five years, scientifically arranged and deployed work tasks for the next five years, and centered on the implementation of Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthrough three-year action, he proposed ten tasks for 2023. In terms of key tasks, it is a good report that gathers strength, pioneers and innovates, and forges ahead in unity. In particular, the report provides a series of supporting policies for the transformation and development of Fuxin, and puts forward “solidly promoting wind and sand control and soil consolidation in northwestern Liaoning”, “scientifically promoting the comprehensive management and integrated utilization of Fushun West Open Pit, Fuxin Haizhou Mine and other mine pits”, “accelerating progress We are very excited and encouraged by key tasks such as the integration of Western Liaoning into the construction of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy pilot area and the opening of the entire Funai Expressway.

Hu Tao said that the Fuxin Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government must conscientiously implement the spirit of the provincial two sessions, especially the deployment arrangements made in the government work report, focus on creating a “dual demonstration city” and achieve the goal of “double thousand and double hundred”, with greater confidence, Confidence, drive, and fully grasp development, seek transformation, and promote revitalization. It is necessary to actively promote the revitalization and reorganization of major projects, vigorously develop the “four advantageous industries”, pay close attention to the development of key enterprises, tap and cultivate incremental tax sources, and expand key industrial parks, so as to achieve victory in the first battle in one year, a breakthrough in the decisive battle in two years, and a decisive victory in three years” 14th Five-Year” goal. It is necessary to implement the systemic tackling model in depth, clarify the task statement, timetable, and road map, advance in special classes, and make every effort to tackle tough problems, and effectively solve a number of key and difficult problems that are related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, have a wide range of influence, and are difficult to solve. It is necessary to further promote green development, adhere to the path of ecological industrialization and industrial ecological development, coordinate the management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand systems, focus on the comprehensive management of desertified land and the development and utilization of abandoned mines, vigorously promote the development of new energy industries, and systematically promote the “global “Spongeization·Hydrating Fuxin” construction, make every effort to build a beautiful Fuxin.

Hu Tao said that it is necessary to focus on the implementation of the spirit of the provincial two sessions, combined with Fuxin’s actual situation, formulate an implementation plan, form a list of supervision and assessment, play a combination of implementation and implementation, and deeply implement the three-year action of Fuxin’s transformation and revitalization. The sense of urgency of the day and night, the immediate action, the first to do it, the first battle is the decisive battle, the decisive battle is the decisive victory, fully promote the high-quality transformation of Fuxin, all-round revitalization, and make Fuxin’s contribution to Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.