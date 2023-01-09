[The Epoch Times, January 09, 2023](Interview and report by Epoch Times reporter Li Xi) It has been more than 80 days since Hu Xinyu, a student from Zhiyuan High School in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, has been missing for more than 80 days. No clues were found and the case was not filed. Unable to accept this result, the family members entrusted a lawyer to continue to investigate the case, but it was revealed that the police prevented the lawyer from accepting the case.

The mysterious disappearance of Hu Xinyu has become the focus of social attention. Why did the police prevent the family from hiring a lawyer to help investigate the truth? Is there an unknown truth in the case?

On the day lawyer You Feizhu signed the contract with Hu Xinyu’s mother, according to reports from the self-media, two plainclothes policemen who claimed to be policemen stopped the lawyer’s car at the intersection of Hu’s house and threatened him not to accept Hu Xinyu’s case. The lawyer asked them to show their work permits. The two did not show it. Lawyer You remained unmoved, and continued to report the progress of the case and various questions he raised to the police to netizens on the Internet.

On January 6, a reporter from The Epoch Times called You Feizhu’s lawyer for verification. The lawyer said, “There was no threat, but I just refused to accept the case.” Then he responded, “I’m eating, I’m busy, we’ll talk later,” and hung up the phone.

On January 9, a reporter from The Epoch Times called two police officers, Zeng and Cheng, who were in charge of the police team responsible for the case of Hu Xinyu.

On January 7, the Public Security Bureau of Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province officially notified the progress of the investigation into the disappearance of Hu Xinyu, saying: “No trace evidence of Hu Xinyu’s murder, suicide, or accident in the school was found. Based on the existing information, Hu Xinyu left the school on his own, and is currently doing his best. Searching.”

In response to the police report, Lawyer You immediately posted an article on the Internet saying: “As an attorney, I partly agree with and partly disagree with today’s report. This report partly adopts my suggestion for modifying the police report. The police still know what is hot and cold. .”

Regarding the two points raised by the police at the family briefing on January 1, 2023: 1. The report was a police report of “investigation conclusion”; 2. The report concluded that “the possibility of murder and suicide in the school was ruled out”, Lawyer You said, ” I suggest (the police): 1. Don’t jump to conclusions. 2. Change it to ‘No evidence (or circumstance, or fact or material) that Hu Mouyu was killed, committed suicide, or accident occurred in the school.’ Today’s report is’ Progress report’ and ‘no trace evidence of Hu Mouyu being killed, committing suicide, or having an accident in the school was found.’”

Lawyer’s notification to the policequestion

A few days ago, Hu Xinyu’s uncle, Mr. Li, was interviewed by the Epoch Times reporter and said, “The police listed what they did and what work they did during the briefing that day. The lawyer commented on the police report. He said that because there are no clues so far, he said that the crime did not happen in the school. On the first scene, the logic of this conclusion in jurisprudence is wrong, there is no evidence to support it, and the reasons speculated by enumeration cannot be used as a basis for the conclusion.”

A media person said, “Responding to the police’s statement, Lawyer You suggested that, first, Mr. Hu was tired of studying and left school. If one day he didn’t want to eat, would he be considered anorexic and would commit suicide? Second, The police said that no traces were found inside the school, so they judged that Hu Xue was outside the school. Attorney You said that now, Hu Xue has not been found outside the school, so can it be considered that Hu Xue is still inside the school?”

Mr. Li said, “The conclusion of the enumeration method is incomplete. To draw a scientific conclusion, the causal method should be used. That is to say, because I saw him outside the school, I can tell you that he is not in the school. is reasonable.”

“The police said at the time which laws and regulations would not open the case, and the lawyer made it clear that no matter what, the case would be filed within 3 months according to the law. Even if the clue of this person is not found after 3 months, the case will still be treated as a suspected violation. To file a case,” he said.

Police say surveillance video has been identified Hikvision denies

According to an article on the official account “Black Eyes Viewing the World” on January 7: “A few days ago, the police told Hu’s family members with certainty: ‘The surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision’s technicians identified the video as unidentified. Deleted.’ Just now I received a big news that Hikvision denied the police’s claims.”

“According to a source from Hikvision told China News Weekly, ‘The actual situation is that Hikvision is not an appraisal agency and does not provide appraisal conclusions. Hikvision has not made any decision on whether the video was deleted or not. The conclusion of the appraisal.’ Hikvision’s implication is that this old man will not take the blame!”

Earlier, Mr. Li told China News Weekly that they checked the monitoring and found that from 24:00 on the night of the incident to 2:00 am the next day, except for the monitoring administrator, the principal and the head teacher had all arrived in the monitoring room. Of the 6 hosts in the monitoring room, the monitoring logs of 5 of them are missing, and only the monitoring logs after 1:00 am on October 15, 2022 have login records. Therefore, the family questioned that the school surveillance video was deleted.

Lawyer You said on January 6, “Since the police say that they attach as much importance to criminal cases or even homicide cases, why haven’t they entrusted a third party with appraisal qualifications and no interest in video appraisal? Without appraisal, who is it?” Said to have passed the appraisal? Although the opportunity will not come again, can it be regarded as a commissioned appraisal to find out the truth now?”

Family members respond to some online rumors

The private Zhiyuan High School in Qianshan County, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province is a fully closed management school. 15-year-old Hu Xinyu has been missing since October 14, 2022. The police have found no clues and even notified his family that the case will not be filed. However, many enthusiastic and informed netizens continue to provide clues to the self-media, and there are constant hot spots on the Internet.

According to We Media, according to information provided by insiders, Hu Xinyu’s high school entrance examination scores did not meet the school’s recruitment standards, and he was over-enrolled by the school because his blood type was the same as that of a high-ranking official. Before entering school, the school signed an agreement with him, and the school gave Hu Xinyu a monthly scholarship of 1,500 yuan to raise him in captivity.

An informed netizen also said, “What happened to Hu Xinyu today was all planned by the school. In the past, there were many disappearances and deaths in Zhiyuan High School that were settled with money. I didn’t expect that Hu’s family would not accept money. This was not planned. thing.”

Faced with so many rumors, Mr. Li said, “We can’t believe these rumors, and we can’t confirm these things. Someone knows about Xinyu, but they don’t want to tell us.”

Regarding the news that Hu Xinyu signed an agreement with the school on the Internet, Mr. Li said that his family had never read the content of the agreement. Xinyu just told his mother that he signed an agreement with the school, that is, Zhiyuan High School was his first choice, and the school gave him 1500 yuan. RMB tuition fee waiver. “Xinyu’s academic performance has always been very good. He failed in the high school entrance examination due to illness, but his score of 531 exceeded the 450 points admitted by Zhiyuan High School, which is not what the outside world said.”

The Epoch Times reporter called Hu Xinyu’s mother’s two mobile phones, but no one answered. Mr. Li said, “Xinyu’s mother was infected with the new crown virus (CCP virus) for the second time, and she couldn’t sleep at night because of Xinyu’s incident. Now her physical condition is not good. Great, I’m a little worried.”

Mr. Li said, “I am especially grateful for the attention of the outside world. In addition to helping us find the truth, we can also protect teenagers more. Although they look tall, they still lack the ability to protect them. We must at least Give them room to grow.”

There were many teachers and students in Zhiyuan High School who disappeared and died

On January 2, the official account “Looking at the Starry Sky” wrote in the article “A 14-year-old boy went downstairs to throw garbage and disappeared after being killed, see the ending of Hu Xinyu” wrote: “Liu Aocheng, a 14-year-old boy in Wuhan, went downstairs to throw garbage and disappeared. Eight days later His body was found on Tianxingzhou Island, more than ten kilometers away from Liu’s home, and the police did not allow the parents to see the body immediately. According to news on the Internet, the child’s body was damaged when it was discovered.”

“More than a month has passed, and the murder case has not been reported by the police, nor has it been followed up by the mainstream media. It is estimated that most people have forgotten it, and very few people will continue to investigate. There are a large number of deaths every day when the new crown epidemic is raging. In today’s world, death may be a common occurrence.”

The blogger “Looking at the Stars” said, “The Hu Xinyu case is different from Liu Aocheng’s isolated case of disappearance and murder, that is, all kinds of news and even rumors that have been exposed on the Internet recently are the forces to promote the uncovering of the truth. What worries me most is that people like Liu Aocheng Like the case of Ao Cheng’s disappearance and murder, no more updated news can be found on the Internet.”

According to online news, in Zhiyuan Middle School, on July 5, 2022, student Ding Jiayi died and was thrown downstairs; in 2021, trainee teacher Xu Ye disappeared; in 2018, student Zhang Qian disappeared; in 2012, student Cao Jianghan disappeared; in 2008, one person disappeared .

It is also reported that in the septic tank of the school, the bones of women were found in the septic tank. There are bottled potions that melt flesh and blood, quilts with dormitories, blue coats, scrapped cars, dry wells, and abandoned laboratory anatomy rooms. The passage to the outside of the school, these are already the focus of the case.

Responsible Editor: Lin Congwen#