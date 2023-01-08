JiangHu Xinyu, a senior high school student in Xishangrao, disappeared from school for more than 80 days without any news, sparking speculation in the society that his organs were harvested alive. (Image source: Surveillance video screenshot)

[Look at China News, January 7, 2023](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi)JiangxiHu Xinyu, a senior high school student in Shangrao, disappeared from school for more than 80 days. The strange disappearance case has caused huge repercussions at home and abroad. Even mainland media have questioned the report that his organs were harvested alive. Local people broke the news on the Internet that a senior official with a rare blood When he got seriously ill, Hu Xinyu’s blood type just matched. The Chinese Communist Party issued a circular today (January 7) in an attempt to close the case, but Hu Xinyu’s family and the public once again questioned this.

The topic of Hu Xinyu’s strange disappearance once again occupied the top 10 hot searches on Weibo in mainland China.

Hu Xinyu’s weird world evaporated, and the Internet spread that “organs were harvested” and the corpse was turned into a potion

Hu Xinyu, a 15-year-old senior high school student in Qianshan County, Shangrao, Jiangxi Province, has been missing for more than 80 days without any news from the school. : A senior official with a rare blood type was seriously ill, and Hu Xinyu’s blood type just matched.

Regarding the boiling public opinion, the public security organ of Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province issued a detailed notice today (January 7), stating that “no trace evidence of Hu Mouyu being killed, committing suicide, or accidents in the school was found. Based on the existing information, Hu Mouyu The department left the school on its own and is currently doing its best to search for it.”

On the same day, Mr. Li, Hu Xinyu’s uncle, said that he had seen the report from the police, but he still had doubts about some of the monitoring and surrounding walls in the school. “If there is suitable evidence to prove that Xinyu left school on his own, we have no reason not to believe it. But without evidence, we cannot blindly believe it.”

At about 8 o’clock on October 15, 2022, Hu Mouyu’s family members and teachers went to the public security organ to call the police, saying that Hu Mouyu disappeared from Zhiyuan Middle School on the evening of October 14, and the search failed overnight. According to the camera screen display and investigation on October 14, Hu Mouyu went to the cafeteria to eat after class in the afternoon, returned to bedroom 306 alone at 17:40 after dinner for a short stay, and then went up to Yangtai on the fifth floor to stay for 2 minutes and 57 seconds. Looking in the direction of Sui Garden and the woods and hills outside the school. At 17:45, he walked out of the dormitory building, and the students who were playing basketball had a simple conversation with him. The camera screen showed that he was walking towards Suiyuan; at 17:49, Hu Mouyu returned to the dormitory building again, but did not return to the dormitory, and arrived at the fifth floor at 17:50 The balcony stays for 13 seconds. At 17:51:30, after Hu Mouyu walked out of the dormitory, the classmates who played basketball greeted him again, and saw him walking up the steps of Suiyuan. Hu Mouyu track.

According to the official notification, Zhiyuan Middle School was founded in August 1999 by five teachers including Liu Moulai. It is a full-time private middle school and is now solely owned by Liu Moulai with no foreign investment background. When Hu Mouyu disappeared, there were a total of 119 surveillance cameras installed in Zhiyuan Middle School, of which 109 were distributed in 3 teaching buildings, 6 dormitory buildings and other buildings, 10 were distributed outside the main entrance of the school, the east side gate, etc., and outside the school. The coverage of camera surveillance in public areas is about one-third, and most of the walls have no surveillance coverage.

At the end of the report, it emphasized that the information on the Internet was “wrapped in white cloth on the second floor”, “bloody quilt was found in the back mountain”, “a laboratory was found in the back mountain”, “broken bones were found in the septic tank”, “killed by the bald teacher”, “killed by the bald teacher”, ” The chemistry teacher was melted down with potions”, “was taken to the hospital to have his organs removed and then dumped in Hanoi”, “the man was transported in an SUV”, “the voice recorder was found”, etc. are all rumors.

Hu Xinyu’s mother uttered her grief on January 5, and she repeatedly said: “My son has been murdered by the school, has been murdered, we only want one truth, we request the relevant departments to file a case. ”

The inside story of Hu Xinyu’s case: a high-ranking official with a rare blood type urgently needs organs, and three medical staff harvested his organs alive

The case of Hu Xinyu’s mysterious disappearance has sparked international repercussions. Twitter users suspect that the case involves collusion between officials and businessmen, and may be related to live organ harvesting. In the recording circulated on Twitter, a parent of a student said that his child also goes to a local school. He claimed that it was only 2 kilometers away from Zhiyuan Middle School where Hu Xinyu was. He said that Zhiyuan Middle School employs famous teachers and the quality of education is very good, but this is “not an ordinary school”. A girl disappeared mysteriously before, and she lost 1.5 million yuan in compensation.

The parent said that there is a lot of rumors in the entire county now, saying that it is a “man wearing a hat”, some kind of “high official”, suffering from some kind of disease, and needs an organ transplant, but the blood type of this “high official” is very rare , and Hu Xinyu’s blood type “just matched”.

Recently, a video of a half-naked boy being carried on a stretcher and a recording of a boy yelling “I want to go home” have also been released on the Internet. They are said to be the recovered school surveillance video and the recording of Hu Xinyu’s voice recorder, but these videos cannot be distinguished from the real ones. .

There are also reports on the Internet that many students of Zhiyuan Middle School have disappeared mysteriously in recent years, including a young female teacher. The online video also shows that after the Hu Xinyu case, a large number of local people blocked the school gate to protest, which may indicate that the theory that many people in the school disappeared is not groundless.

According to the tracing notice previously released by the family, at around 5:50 pm local time on October 14, Hu Xinyu, a 15-year-old boy from Zhiyuan Middle School in Qianshan County, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, disappeared from the surveillance screen after leaving the school dormitory. Hu Xinyu’s family revealed that he was carrying a recording pen when he disappeared, and accused the school of deleting a large number of surveillance videos after the incident.

There are frequent reports of bloody “organ harvesting” of missing students in China

According to the combing of netizens, Gao Zhanxiang, the former party secretary and vice chairman of the CCP Federation of Literary and Art Circles, died of illness in Beijing on December 9, 2022. Zhu Yongxin, deputy secretary-general of the CPPCC National Committee of the Communist Party of China and executive vice chairman of the Democratic Progressive Central Committee, recently posted a message on his official account to mourn him. The article mentions that “over the years… the internal organs on his body have changed a lot, and he joked that many parts are not his own.”

In this regard, a large number of netizens questioned: “In the past, I only heard that some people had organ replacements, but I rarely saw celebrities publicizing this matter. Now that it is revealed, everyone is very surprised, and they also said: Many parts are not My own, many parts, who could it be?

According to incomplete statistics, in China in recent years, millions of people have disappeared from the world every year, and this person has never been found again.

In recent years, there have been frequent reports of mysterious disappearances of male college students in Wuhan, China, but the authorities always conceal the truth, and the outside world often suspects that it has something to do with the CCP’s live organ harvesting. From 2013 to 2016, many non-local boys who were attending college in Wuhan disappeared, which gradually attracted the attention of the society. In September 2017, an article titled “Thinking carefully! Why did more than 30 college students in Wuhan mysteriously disappear? “The article was popular on the Internet. After analysis, the article ruled out the possibility that the missing students were trapped in pyramid schemes, kidnapped, controlled for crimes, or even abducted by aliens, etc., and wrote at the end: “The mysterious disappearance of the missing young college students is still a mystery!”

The CCP authorities detained the author of the article for “spreading rumors”. Afterwards, the number of missing college students in Wuhan continued to rise, and some netizens pointed out that the total number may reach several hundred.

The official inaction has led to many speculations pointing to the organ trade. The father of Xiao Pengfei, a missing student from Wuhan University of Science and Technology, said that the common characteristics of the dozens of missing persons are that they are around 20 years old, about 1.8 meters tall, and they all evaporated near the Yangtze River Bridge. “Some parents in the group think about this. , maybe the child’s organs were excavated, and then the child was disposed of.”

Before that, there was the unjust murder of Nie Shubin that shocked the world, involving a large number of Chinese celebrities. Scholars questioned: The case was obviously full of doubts back then, but the authorities insisted on executing Nie because a high-ranking official was waiting for a kidney transplant operation.

In 2006, the CCP’s large-scale live organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners was exposed, which began to attract the attention of the international community. Afterwards, the CCP’s live organ harvesting industry continued to expand, and the targets of live organ harvesting also expanded to other vulnerable groups and targets of repression.

what is #Human Mine ⁉️ Ordinary people mine – go to school for 20 years, pay off the mortgage for 30 years, and make some contributions to the hospital for the rest of your life😇 Special Man Mine – similar #Hu Xinyu I couldn’t even finish school, and my organs were taken away by mines❗️ The Communist Party is not destroyed, and ordinary people are “mines” that can be taken anytime‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/PM7kpWWooT — James James (mutual fans) (@james89649999) January 7, 2023

Source: Watch China

