Hua Chunying’s remarks became popular again, and she was complained about a song that reflects the aspirations of the people

Hua Chunying, director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, recently posted a post on Twitter comparing the evacuation of overseas Chinese from Sudan, China and the United States, which drew ridicule.

On April 15, an armed conflict broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. In the context of the continuing conflict, many countries launched evacuation operations.

On the evening of April 29, Hua Chunying tweeted “First vs. Last”, comparing the different performances of China and the United States in evacuating overseas Chinese from Sudan. In the accompanying picture of the tweet, the left part is the picture of China’s evacuation of overseas Chinese. The accompanying text states that China has sent 2 naval ships to evacuate 940 Chinese citizens; the right part is the picture of the American evacuation recorded by the mainstream media in the United States , including reports from CNN and the Associated Press, with the accompanying article saying: The US government quickly evacuated the staff of the US embassy by plane, but there was no coordinated plan to evacuate US citizens.

Hua Chunying said in a tweet, “Another difference between China and the United States: When encountering danger abroad, American officials will evacuate themselves first. Chinese diplomats always help their own citizens evacuate first, and then leave last.”

However, netizens did not buy it.

“Forget about the shooting of nine Chinese in Central Africa not long ago? It’s a pity that every day you compare with the United States, some people benefit the United States, but unfortunately no one goes to China. CCP often uses the patriarchal autocratic regime of China to understand the world, so that The war of public opinion may not be effective.”

“Aunt Hua vividly explained to us what it means to come when you open your mouth, black and white are reversed, and the dead can be said to be alive. Admiration! If the Communist Party even a little bit of this skill elsewhere, the lives of ordinary people in China will be better than they are now. Much more.”

“Difference: Chinese embassies serve locals, while other embassies serve locals.”

“If you are not embarrassed, then the whole world is embarrassed.”

“During the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even people from the Republic of China were evacuated. How long after the war did you take care of the students from the People’s Republic of China? The most annoying thing is that the flight to evacuate overseas Chinese is charged and very expensive.”

Hua Chunying is a former spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who is as famous as Zhao Lijian. Her provocative and ironic remarks are often ridiculed by the public, especially among the Chinese people. Although there is no freedom of speech, some literary and art workers still talk about it.

A few days ago, a rap song “Diplomacy? No! Inflammation? People?”, which was widely circulated on the Internet, can be said to represent the aspirations of most people in China.

The lyrics sang: “Hello, Sister Hua, I am so thankful for your leadership, you have turned these angry people into little padded jackets for the Holy One, and there has been no improvement in promoting China‘s image to the outside world, but the ability to praise the Holy Spirit is a Can handle two…

In your world, it is a sin not to eulogize, and you don’t care what kind of expression you have on the faces of foreign guests.

Zhao Lijian, who was having fun secretly, was overwhelmed by the question; Wang Wenbin’s black hair was getting less and less; Mao Ning’s rapid promotion was not something tricky…

There is also a war wolf leader, his name is Wang Yi, and now he has gone to the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to continue to be a younger brother. He played the Chinese people for fools for many years, and spent a lot of money in America and Africa.

have you been to China? do you understand China? Do you know how happy the Chinese people are now? I go to you XXX, I am living a happy life now? You really can’t open the pot and lift the pot.

You don’t have to face the dignified foreign minister of a country, but you pretend you don’t know the misery of the people at the bottom, XXXX, you dogs of the Zhao family, how many ordinary people have been forced to have nowhere to go.

Who gave you the confidence to speak out here, to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation?

Diplomacy is about making friends, and what you do is follow your heart. It’s not that you advertise everywhere that your father can carry two hundred catties. The lofty appearance makes people unattainable, but who doesn’t know that the chairman of your country is Winnie the Pooh.

You know, the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is really bad, disband it quickly, and get out immediately! “

Editor in charge: Lin Li