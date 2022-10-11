Executive summary:Hua Chunying, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, tweeted on the evening of the 9th, taking the lintel sculpture design of the U.S. Supreme Court as an example, pointing out that today’s United States has abandoned the concept it promotes, “Isn’t this ironic?”

Hua Chunying, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, tweeted on the evening of the 9th, taking the lintel sculpture design of the U.S. Supreme Court as an example, pointing out that today’s United States has abandoned the concept it promotes, “Isn’t this ironic?”

Hua Chunying tweeted, “The Supreme Court of the United States (the lintel) has carved the images of sages from China, Judea (an ancient place name in Israel) and ancient Greece to demonstrate the spirit of diversity, openness and tolerance in the United States. However, the United States is now in Internationally they are doing the opposite. Isn’t that ironic?”

The tweet is accompanied by a photo of the triangular lintel of the U.S. Supreme Court building, which is carved from left to right with figures representing Confucius, Moses and Solon.

According to the public information on the website of the American sculptor Hermon Atkins McNeil, the designer of the statue, he explained his original intention in this way: “The law is an element of civilization, and the laws of the United States naturally Inherited or derived from previous civilizations. Therefore, the group of statues on the lintel on the east side of the Supreme Court building implies a reference to the basic laws and precepts originating from the East. Moses, Confucius and Solon were selected as the representatives of the three major civilizations and were It forms the central group of statues of this triangular lintel.”

Over the past period of time, the U.S. side has ostensibly used the guise of cooperation and development on many issues, but secretly it has continuously provoked other countries and regions to confront China. According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on February 22 this year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken at the request. Wang Yi mentioned that the US recently launched the so-called new version of the “Indo-Pacific Strategy”, publicly listed China as the top regional challenge, and tried to include “Taiwan to control China” into the US regional strategy. This is obviously a mistake of containing China. Signal. Wang Yi said that China and the US have both competition and cooperation, and we cannot simply use competition to define bilateral relations. Some U.S. officials have advocated a long-term and fierce competition with China, which is likely to evolve into a full-scale confrontation between China and the United States. China once again urges the U.S. to take concrete actions to reflect the series of commitments made by President Biden.

Original title: Hua Chunying tweeted, borrowing the design of the lintel of the U.S. Supreme Court to ask the U.S.: Isn’t this ironic?