■ Hainan Daily reporter Lin Shuxi

On the screen on the stage, frame by frame touching pictures recorded the figures of 12 medical team members from outside the province who supported Danzhou on the front line of the fight against the epidemic. .

At the most tense moment of Danzhou’s anti-epidemic struggle, when the people of Danzhou needed it the most, 12 medical teams from outside the province were ordered to fight against the epidemic side by side with the people of Danzhou to fight against the epidemic. Work made a great contribution to major victories.

On the afternoon of August 29, Danzhou City held a farewell ceremony for the return journey of the medical team supporting Danzhou from outside the province at the Municipal Sports Center, expressing heartfelt thanks and high respect to the medical team members who fought retrograde and were not afraid of hardships.

At the beginning of August this year, the epidemic in Danzhou came suddenly. At this critical juncture, a total of 5,165 medical teams were dispatched from 12 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government, including Sichuan, Shandong, Guangdong (Guangzhou), Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Fujian, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Shaanxi, and Shanxi. Xingye rushes to aid Danzhou.

Members of the nucleic acid sampling team of Shandong Aid Qiong Medical Team bid farewell to Danzhou citizens in the car.

The expert team of the medical team goes deep into the main battlefield of the high-risk area every day, inspects the scene, and guides the epidemic prevention work scientifically; the nucleic acid sampling team overcomes various difficulties such as typhoon and rain, extreme heat and high temperature, language barriers, etc. The front-line collection of samples; the nucleic acid testing team wore thick protective equipment, adhered to the laboratory 24 hours a day, carried out up to 21 rounds of nucleic acid sample testing in a row, and completed more than 15.48 million sample tests under overload; Race, trace the source, sort out the activity trajectories of the cases in the shortest time, and find the close contacts and sub-close contacts at the fastest speed; the square cabin medical team is stationed in the square cabin day and night, and has successively treated more than 4,600 people in the province. Patients, in just 20 days, more than 2,500 patients have been cured. Danzhou has achieved a high-quality social zero, and they have contributed greatly.

The Sichuan Aid-Dan medical team took a group photo in the return bus.

After arriving in Danzhou on the evening of August 16, the Shanxi medical team composed of 507 members took over the three cabins C, F and G of the Danzhou No. 2 Fangcai Hospital. In the absence of in-cabin security, cleaning and other logistics personnel, the medical staff took the initiative to undertake the task of cleaning, and successfully received more than 500 patients on August 19.

“Danzhou’s various functional departments and volunteers have given us great support.” Zhang Xiuqing, deputy leader of the Shanxi Support Danzhou Medical Team, said that a person in charge of an enterprise not only donated a lot of loving materials, mobilized the whole family to participate in the anti-epidemic work, but also Put a car in the makeshift hospital and use it for the medical team. “With such responsible and caring people, I believe that Danzhou will soon be able to overcome this epidemic.”

The Shanghai Support Danzhou Medical Team is composed of 120 medical staff from Shanghai Ninth Hospital, participating in nucleic acid sampling and patient diagnosis and treatment in Danzhou City. Among them, 102 team members are arranged to participate in nucleic acid sampling in high-risk areas in the large urban area. There is still the risk of being infected, but none of the team members screamed and cried.

“What moved us was that we heard that we were leaving. In the past two days, many residents brought Danzhou specialty snacks, such as white buns, salty buns, jelly, etc., which were eaten in their mouths and warmed in their hearts. ” said Zhuang Leilan, head nurse of the internal medicine department of Shanghai No. 9 Hospital.

The beautiful Hainan Island makes people yearn; the enthusiastic people of Danzhou make people move. “Danzhou is a warm and beautiful city. We like it very much. When the epidemic is over, I will definitely lead the whole family to visit Danzhou.” Zhang Xiuqing said that she made an agreement with several volunteers that when traveling to Hainan in the future, they must Come to Danzhou and gather with the volunteers.

(Hainan Daily, Nada, August 29)

Original title: Watching and helping each other thank you

