At 10:00 a.m. on September 9 (Friday), the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China” to introduce the achievements of education reform and development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Education Minister Huai Jinpeng introduced that education is the grand plan of the country and the party. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, around the fundamental issue of who to train, how to train people, and for whom, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of new concepts, new ideas and new strategies, and formed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on education, which is a new Times China‘s education development points out the way forward and provides fundamental compliance.

Over the past ten years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, the education system has fully implemented the Party’s educational policy, implemented the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, cultivated socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, beauty and labor, and promoted education fairness, Improve the quality of education, speed up the modernization of education, build a strong country in education, and run education that the people are satisfied with. The Chinese characteristics of education are more distinct, historic achievements have been made, and the landscape of education is undergoing structural changes.

In the past ten years, the level of education popularization has achieved a historic leap, better guaranteeing the people’s educational opportunities, and effectively alleviating the problem of people’s distress and longing. At present, there are nearly 530,000 schools of all levels and types nationwide with over 290 million students. The gross enrollment rate of pre-school education is 88.1%, an increase of 23.6 percentage points over ten years ago; on the basis of achieving universal popularization, the consolidation rate of nine-year compulsory education has reached 95.4%, an increase of 3.6 percentage points over ten years ago; the gross enrollment rate of senior high school education The gross enrollment rate of higher education was 57.8%, an increase of 27.8 percentage points. The universality of education at all levels has reached or exceeded the average level of middle- and high-income countries, of which preschool education and compulsory education have reached the average level of high-income countries in the world, and higher education has entered the stage of universalization. The working-age population has an average of 10.9 years of education. The 200,000 students who dropped out of school in the compulsory education stage have been dynamically cleared, which has historically solved the long-standing problem of dropout and made an important contribution to building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. All 2,895 counties across the country have achieved a basic balance of compulsory education, and 99.8% of primary and secondary schools have met the bottom line requirements of the “20”. The student financial aid policy system covers the whole school, and has sponsored nearly 1.3 billion students in the past ten years. Continue to implement special plans for key colleges and universities to recruit students from rural and poverty-stricken areas, with a cumulative enrollment of more than 950,000 students. All counties with a population of more than 300,000 have special education schools, and the compulsory education enrollment rate for children with disabilities is over 95%.

In the past ten years, the educational service capacity has been steadily improved, providing strong talent and intellectual support for the implementation of major national strategies and economic and social development. The nation’s population with a college degree exceeds 218 million, a sharp increase from a decade ago. Implement the top-notch talent training plan for basic disciplines, deepen the reform of engineering master’s and doctoral training, strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship education for college students, and speed up the training of urgently needed talents. Optimize the type of vocational education, promote the integration of vocational education, deepen the integration of production and education, and cultivate more than 79 million graduates in ten years from middle and higher vocational schools (excluding technical schools). The construction of “Double First-Class” has been steadily advanced, and several disciplines have entered the forefront of world-class disciplines. The innovation ability of the university has continued to improve. In the past ten years, it has won 67% of all the National Natural Science Awards and 72% of the National Technology Invention Awards. It has taken the lead in winning the first prize of the National Natural Science Award for three consecutive years. The quantum anomalous Hall effect was observed for the first time, and the development was successful. The “Nine Chapters” quantum computer independently developed my country’s first large-scale offshore cutter suction dredging equipment “Tianjing”, the world‘s first pebble-bed modular high-temperature gas-cooled reactor nuclear power plant, and my country’s first approved anti-coronavirus antibody drug. It has made important contributions to these original innovations and key core technology research. Deepen industry-university-research cooperation, accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and the amount of patent transformation in universities has increased from 820 million yuan to 8.89 billion yuan in ten years. Promote the prosperity and development of philosophy and social sciences in colleges and universities. Promote educational exchanges between the mainland (mainland) and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and support the integration of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan youth into the overall development of the country.

In the past ten years, the reform and opening up of education has continued to deepen, and the education system that serves the lifelong learning of the whole people has been further improved.. Improve the system of the party’s overall leadership over education, adhere to the use of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to educate people, promote the integrated construction of ideological and political courses in universities, middle and primary schools, incorporate “labor” into the party’s educational policy, and fully implement the national universal In language education and teaching, the majority of students unswervingly listen to the party’s words, follow the party, and fulfill the mission of “please the party rest assured and strengthen the country”. The education priority development mechanism has been improved, and the proportion of national financial education funding to GDP has remained above 4% for ten consecutive years. Vigorously promote the “double reduction”, and the education ecology is being reshaped. Reforms such as education evaluation, examination and enrollment have continued to deepen, and the governance of education in accordance with the law has become more powerful. The average salary of teachers in the national compulsory education stage is not lower than that of local civil servants. In the face of the impact of the epidemic, more than 18 million teachers rose to the challenge and “suspended classes without teaching.” Implement the national education digitalization strategy action to accelerate the digital transformation of education. Build a new pattern of education openness, and deepen the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” education action. Strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, promote people-to-people bonds, and help build a community with a shared future for mankind. Expanding the international education platform, my country’s education is more open, confident and proactive in going to the international stage.

Huai Jinpeng said that when embarking on a new journey, we will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, educate people for the party, cultivate talents for the country, promote the high-quality development of education, and make new efforts to achieve the second centenary goal. greater contribution.