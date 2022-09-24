On the afternoon of September 23, the city-level demonstration lecture report on “Raising the Flag and Sending Theory” entered the coal chemical base. Sun Xingxue, vice chairman of the CPPCC and secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Coal Chemical Base, presided over the lecture.

Wang Quanjun, member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Publicity Group and Director of the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau, studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party” at the provincial and ministerial level. The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” is a special lecture report.

The report deeply understands the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understands the significance of studying and implementing the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, and accurately grasps the main content and core essence of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. In order to effectively achieve “the general secretary has orders, the Party Central Committee and the provincial party committee have arrangements, and Huaibei sees actions” and other aspects, a comprehensive and systematic elaboration has been carried out. The report combines the ten years of reform and development in Huaibei, with vivid cases in the fields of economy and people’s livelihood, and fully reflects the theoretical determination, practical power and charm of the times of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

After listening to the presentation report, everyone said that the report has clear viewpoints and rich content. It has both theoretical height and practical depth. It has strong pertinence, guidance and inspiration, and it is very beneficial. We will earnestly study and understand, comprehensively digest and absorb, do a good job in implementation, and turn the learning results into the motivation and actual effect of work, and contribute to the development of the park.

Reporter Yan Su

Correspondent Xia Dandan Fan Yufeng