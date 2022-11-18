Organizations have calls, and taxation has actions. “Except for the on-duty staff, all government cadres will go to the community where they are located to support the epidemic prevention work.” On the morning of November 12, the tax work group of the Xiangshan District Taxation Bureau issued a message, blowing the “assembly number” of volunteer services for epidemic prevention and control in the tax system.

More than 100 people from the bureau’s “Huaibei Lanrui” volunteer service team went to more than 30 communities, villages, towns, and testing points in the region to serve as information officers, transporters, and auxiliary inspectors. Maintenance of order, check-point duty, personnel persuasion, material sorting and information collection, etc. As of November 16, the “Huaibei Lanrui” volunteer service team has served more than 500 hours, using practical actions to protect the safety and health of the people.

While doing a good job in voluntary services, the Xiangshan District Taxation Bureau resolutely implements the deployment of “non-contact” taxation, extensively uses the “electronic taxation bureau” and “direct interaction” platforms, and strengthens the guidance of “online handling” and “handheld handling” Intensify efforts to guide taxpayers and payers to handle online independently, respond to taxpayers’ demands as soon as possible, and solve taxpayers’ difficulties as soon as possible. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 420 preferential tax policies and policy diagrams have been posted online for more than 350 companies, 78 appointments have been accepted, 12 problems have been collected and sorted, and 10 have been resolved on-site.

Correspondent Long Feihu