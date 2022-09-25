In order to comprehensively promote the continuous in-depth development of the special action, on the morning of September 23, the Municipal Media Center held a work review meeting for the special action of “finding gaps, changing work styles, strengthening responsibilities, and striving for excellence”. Secretary and director Sheng Lei presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, 9 departments including the editor-in-chief office and human resources department of the Municipal Media Center reported on the study and discussion, problem inspection, formation of the “four lists” and the implementation of rectification so far since the launch of the special action, and the leaders in charge of the center made comments respectively. , point out the problem, and put forward the requirements for the next work.

The meeting called for strengthening the weekly supervision, monthly comments and monthly reporting of the special action, strictly implementing the requirements of the phased implementation plan of the special action “clear goals and striving for advancement”, and pay close attention to various tasks. It is necessary to raise the work benchmark, improve work standards, focus on media integration, pay close attention to development goals, and do a good job of operating income-generating work; pay close attention to development opportunities, and speed up reform and development; pay close attention to the implementation of work, improve work efficiency; pay attention to risk resolution, and stick to it safety bottom line. It is necessary to combine the special action with the work of the center, promote it as a whole, do a good job in the transformation of the results of the special action, improve the quality and efficiency, and continuously promote the work of the center to a higher level.