Huaihua City launched eight rights protection activities to boost consumer confidence

Huaihua City launched eight rights protection activities to boost consumer confidence
Huaihua City launched eight rights protection activities to boost consumer confidence

2023-03-03 10:40:54

Red Net Moment Huaihua, March 3rd News(Correspondent Dian Qi) On the afternoon of March 1, Huaihua City held a deployment meeting for the 2023 315 series of activities. About 50 people from the leaders of the Municipal Consumer Commission and the heads of the Municipal Industry Association and the Municipal Integrity Alliance attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the “2023 3.15 International Consumer Rights Day Series Activity Plan” was read out. Representatives of various industry associations and integrity alliance units in the city made speeches, promising to help consumers with difficulties in identifying genuine and counterfeit currency, illegal online loans, and refunding insurance fees. Provide consultation and services in areas such as housing loan cut-off, medical health, etc., and actively offer advice and suggestions on jointly creating a safe consumption environment in the city and boosting consumer confidence.

It is reported that this year’s 3.15 International Consumer Rights Day series of activities Huaihua Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government attach great importance to it, and the party group of the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau fully supports it. International Consumer Rights Day commemorative conference and on-site consultation and exhibition publicity activities, 3.15 centralized law enforcement actions, publicity and selection of advanced typical activities for consumer rights protection, symposiums held for key food production and operation enterprises, 3.15 food safety “you order me to check” activities, Promote the establishment of safe consumption demonstrations and promises to return products without reason, the special speech contest of “Implementing the Top 20 Consumer Rights Protection Youth Theories”, carry out 8 major activities such as “boosting consumer confidence” consumer observation activities and special interviews, and create consumer rights protection in the city. Strong atmosphere.

Source: Red Net Huaihua Station

Author: Dian Qi

Editor: Liang Xinyu


