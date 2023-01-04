Huaihua News Network News On January 3, the reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism and Sports that during the New Year’s Day holiday, the city’s tourist areas received a total of about 174,500 tourists, with an operating income of 163.5649 million yuan. The cultural and tourism market is gradually heating up.

It is reported that affected by low temperature weather and other factors, citizens are still cautious when traveling, and their willingness to travel is mainly local and surrounding areas. However, our city has paid close attention to the safety protection of scenic spots and actively launched a series of tourism festival activities to meet the individual needs of citizens.

The study of red tourism comes to mind. During the New Year’s Day, the channel transfer memorial hall will carry out tours such as the sitcom performance “Forging Iron Must Be Hard”, telling red stories, and playing red movies. The Jingzhou Museum launched the “Thousand Red Story Meeting” micro-preaching activity on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Many parents brought their children to study and visit to receive the baptism of red.

The fusion activities are rich and varied. Cultural venues around the world carry out various cultural activities. As a continuation of the first Huaihua City Tourism Development Conference, in order to boost the sales of “Huaihua” agricultural special products, cultural and tourism products, etc., the “Huaihua Huaihua Huaihua Gifts” cloud New Year’s goods festival was officially launched. The Hongjiang Ancient Commercial City Scenic Area launched winter limited-time specials, year-end half-price specials, and carried out immersive performances by the Loyalty Escort Bureau, Xunba General Administration performances, general anti-smuggling performances, puppet show performances at the Temple of Wealth, opera performances at Tianjun Theater, and martial arts performances at Zeng Guofan Military Uniform Factory. Activities, as well as cultural and creative light shows at night, add festive colors to the festival. There are many mountaineering tourists in the suburbs of Jingzhou, and outdoor activities have gradually become fashionable. Outdoor mountaineering in Paiya Mountain Scenic Area, Wenfeng Pagoda Scenic Area, and Feishan Scenic Area are popular among tourists. In combination with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control and the local reality, Zhijiang specially set up activities such as “Online Appreciation of Excellent Group Dramas (Programs)” and “Online Reading” in Zhijiang.

City tours, family tours, and self-driving tours have become mainstream. Affected by the normalized prevention and control of the epidemic during the New Year’s Day holiday, city tours, family tours, and self-driving tours have become the mainstream of holiday tourism. The routes of Chuanyan Mountain Forest Park and Simeng Wetland Park in Xupu County are popular among tourists. Tourists tend to travel younger and younger. Leisure travel, self-driving travel, and rural farm tours have gradually become the main tourism content of the Xupu tourism market. Qianyang Ancient City Leisure Block, Hongjiang City has worked hard to improve the quality and service of the ancient city B&B. It has been favored by tourists from all over the world with its affordable, clean and warm star service, and has become a hot spot for online celebrities; there are Daoxiang World Agricultural Products Exhibition Hall, Qingshan Mingyue Shopping Center, where you can experience the purchase of various special tourist commodities and tourist souvenirs; Nanzheng Street’s new business format, Life Four Cans Cultural and Creative Coffee Shop, has a variety of exquisite cultural and creative products. You can make tea around the stove in the courtyard of the coffee shop and enjoy the cozy ancient city time. Tourists from Jingping Ancient Village, Grape Valley Scenic Area and other places in Zhongfang County can experience the pastoral life here and enjoy the happy time of the festival. (Reporter Li Qingqing, correspondent Wang Junyao)