Huang Da, a famous Chinese economist and educator, the main founder of China‘s finance discipline, and former president of Renmin University of China, died of illness in Beijing on Saturday (February 18) at the age of 98.

Based on reports from CCTV News and Shanghai Securities News, relevant personnel from Renmin University of China confirmed the news. Huang Da is also an outstanding educator in China, the honorary president of the China Society for Finance and Banking, a member of the first Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China, and an advisor to the Social Science Committee of the Ministry of Education.

According to public information, Huang Da was born in Tianjin in 1925 and taught at Renmin University of China since 1950. In 1981, he became the first batch of doctoral supervisors majoring in economics in China. From 1991 to 1994, he served as the president of Renmin University of China. The first batch of first-level professors in the university did not retire from Renmin University until 2020.

In order to realize the desire of Chinese teachers to “tell Chinese financial stories on the podium of Chinese universities”, Huang Da has continuously compiled teaching materials with “Chinese taste”. In 1957, he presided over the compilation of “Money Circulation and Credit in Capitalist Countries”, which was the first finance textbook compiled by the Chinese after the founding of New China. “Socialist Fiscal and Financial Problems” written in the 1980s, “Money and Banking” written in the 1990s, and “Finance” published in 2004 have all become the first choice for students majoring in economics and finance in colleges and universities across the country in various historical periods teaching materials.

During his tenure as vice president of Renmin University of China in the 1980s, Huang Da organized the compilation of the “Renmin University of China Book Series” and released a number of leading high-level scientific works and core textbooks; he also established the “Wu Yuzhang Prize Fund Committee” to explore The Evaluation Mechanism in the Field of Humanities and Social Sciences in China.

Huang Da won the “Wu Yuzhang Humanities and Social Sciences Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2014. At that time, the award speech described him as “the Taishan Beidou of China‘s economic and financial circles”, saying that he is the main founder and leader of the financial teaching materials and curriculum system in New China The author, the systematic demonstrator of the “Introduction to Comprehensive Balance” in the field of economics in New China, the main designer of the discipline system of “Big Finance” in New China, the main pioneer of financial education in New China, the active practitioner of New China‘s financial theory and financial active participant in decision-making.

