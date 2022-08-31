Huang Kunming emphasized when attending the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference

Accelerate the in-depth integration of media and better unite the powerful forces of forging ahead

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 30th On August 30, the 2022 China New Media Conference opened in Changsha, Hunan. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended the opening ceremony by video and delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on promoting the development of media integration, comply with the requirements of the times, grasp the laws of communication, and accelerate the promotion of media Deep integration, better cohesion of the powerful force of unity and progress.

Huang Kunming pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the news front has thoroughly implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, the main force has fully entered the main battlefield, the all-media communication system has been continuously improved, the party’s voice has spread deeper and wider, and the media integration development has made significant progress and significant progress. effectiveness.

Huang Kunming emphasized that on the new journey, we must use more open ideas and more powerful measures to firmly promote the development of media integration and continue to open up new prospects. Central media and provincial media should make new progress in deepening, prefecture-level media should take new steps in integration and integration, and county-level media should make new explorations in improving quality and efficiency. It is necessary to adhere to the correct orientation, highlight the construction of content, in-depth publicity and interpretation of the power of truth and practical power of the party’s innovative theory, vividly sing the main theme of the era, and spread the strongest voice of the era. It is necessary to focus on promoting reform and innovation, strengthen the Internet thinking, and fully stimulate the vitality of integration and development. We must focus on strengthening scientific governance, promote joint construction, governance and sharing, and jointly create a clear cyberspace.

The conference was jointly organized by the China Journalists Association and the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee. Representatives from relevant central departments, central and local news units, website platforms, news colleges and research institutions attended the conference.

“Guangming Daily” (August 31, 2022 Edition 04)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]