On July 23, the inauguration ceremony of the China National Version Museum was held. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended and delivered a speech in Beijing.

Huang Kunming pointed out that the construction of the National Version Museum is a major cultural project approved and implemented by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, which fully reflects our party’s high degree of consciousness of inheriting and developing Chinese culture, and the historical initiative of drawing on historical wisdom to better move forward into the future.

Huang Kunming emphasized that the National Version Museum is a national cultural hall in the new era and a cultural treasure passed on to future generations. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, adhere to integrity and innovation, take responsibility and mission, better play the role of edition collection, display, research, and communication, and strive to create a new logo that demonstrates cultural confidence and the bearing of the times, and builds a heritage of a long civilization. , Continue the seed bank of the Chinese culture, create a golden business card that displays a good national image, promotes exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and strives to make positive contributions to building a socialist cultural power.

The China National Version Museum is the national version resource library and the Chinese culture seed gene library. It consists of Wenhan Pavilion of the Central Museum, Wenji Pavilion of Xi’an Branch, Wenrun Pavilion of Hangzhou Branch, and Wenqin Pavilion of Guangzhou Branch. It lasted for three years. The construction has been completed so far, and the museum will fully perform the national version resource preservation and inheritance responsibilities after opening.

The Hangzhou National Version Museum is located in Liangzhu, with the architectural style of Song Yun Jiangnan Garden, with a total construction area of ​​103,100 square meters. Its core functions are preservation, display, research and exchange. It is also a comprehensive venue that integrates functions of various venues such as exhibition halls, and is also a remote disaster recovery database for the Central General Hall, a special version database in Jiangnan, and a gathering center for version resources in East China. The traditional culture of Zhejiang and the promotion of cultural Zhejiang construction are of great strategic significance.

The ceremony was held via video link. The main venue was located in the main venue in Beijing, and the three branch venues in Xi’an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou set up sub-venues.

Li Xi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, attended the ceremony at the Guangzhou branch. Zhejiang Province leaders Yuan Jiajun, Wang Hao, Liu Jie, Chen Yijun, Wang Gang, Hangzhou city leaders Liu Xin, Huang Haifeng, Zhu Hua, Liu Ying attended the Hangzhou branch.

The relevant central departments and units participating in and supporting the construction of the National Edition Museum, as well as responsible comrades from Beijing, Shaanxi, Guangdong and other places, and representatives of relevant construction units and edition delivery units attended the inauguration ceremony.