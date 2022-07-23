Home News Huang Kunming attended the inauguration ceremony of China National Version Museum and delivered a speech_South China Net
On July 23, the inauguration ceremony of the China National Version Museum was held. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended and delivered a speech in Beijing.

Huang Kunming pointed out that the construction of the National Version Museum is a major cultural project approved and implemented by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, which fully reflects our party’s high degree of consciousness of inheriting and developing Chinese culture, and the historical initiative of drawing on historical wisdom to better move forward into the future.

Huang Kunming emphasized that the National Version Museum is a national cultural hall in the new era and a cultural treasure passed on to future generations. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, adhere to integrity and innovation, take responsibility and mission, better play the role of edition collection, display, research, and communication, and strive to create a new logo that demonstrates cultural confidence and the bearing of the times, and builds a heritage of a long civilization. , Continue the seed bank of the Chinese culture, create a golden business card that displays a good national image, promotes exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and strives to make positive contributions to building a socialist cultural power.

The China National Version Museum is the national version resource library and the Chinese culture seed gene library. It consists of Wenhan Pavilion of the Central Museum, Wenji Pavilion of Xi’an Branch, Wenrun Pavilion of Hangzhou Branch, and Wenqin Pavilion of Guangzhou Branch. It lasted for three years. The construction has been completed so far, and the museum will fully perform the national version resource preservation and inheritance responsibilities after opening.

Li Xi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, attended the ceremony at the Guangzhou branch. About 100 people from the relevant central departments and units participating in and supporting the construction of the National Version Museum, as well as responsible comrades from Beijing, Shaanxi, Zhejiang, Guangdong and other places, and representatives of the relevant construction units and the units that delivered the version, attended the inauguration ceremony.

