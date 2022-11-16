Huang Kunming went to Guangzhou to inspect the construction of isolation places and shelter hospitals, investigate and supervise the epidemic prevention and control work

Strengthen the overall planning and reserve of resources for epidemic prevention and control



On the afternoon of November 15th, Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Nansha District and Zengcheng District of Guangzhou City to inspect the construction of isolation places and shelter hospitals, conduct research and supervision on the current epidemic prevention and control response, and emphasized the need to strengthen confidence in victory and maintain strategic Concentrate, strengthen the overall planning and reserve of resources for epidemic prevention and control, promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures with fast and strict requirements, and work together to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

At the construction site of the health post station in Wanqingsha Town, Nansha District and the shelter hospital in Zengcheng District, Huang Kunming inspected the project design plan and construction progress, listened to relevant introductions, and learned more about the facility layout, bed configuration, medical staffing, etc. Condolences and thanks to those involved in the construction. He emphasized that it is necessary to integrate all parties involved in the construction, give full play to the advantages of coordinated operations, promote the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation places at a faster speed and with greater efforts, pay attention to construction safety, fire safety, and epidemic prevention safety, and promote them to be put into use as soon as possible. It is necessary to strengthen functional support, do a good job in medical care and staff management training, and provide strong support for rapid and efficient transfer and admission.

Huang Kunming emphasized that we must resolutely and decisively implement various prevention and control measures in place with a sense of urgency that no one waits for time and race against time, strengthen the rapid control of the fast, pay close attention to nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, transshipment isolation, and risk personnel management and control, and concentrate our efforts Fight the battle to eradicate the epidemic in key areas, eliminate potential risks as soon as possible, and go all out to contain the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen the support and guarantee of prevention and control forces and resources, speed up the construction of shelter hospitals, further expand centralized isolation rooms, constantly tap potential and expand capacity, and ensure that all receivables are collected, quarantined, and cured. It is necessary to strengthen the operation and management of isolation places and shelter hospitals, make a good reserve of various medical protective materials, do a good job in personnel training drills, and strictly implement infection control measures to ensure that risk spillovers, cross-infection and safety accidents do not occur. It is necessary to effectively increase the protection of people’s livelihood, focus on helping and assisting special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant people, and those in need in urban and rural areas. Do everything possible to provide and distribute daily necessities, open channels for appeals and feedback, and effectively solve the actual difficulties of the masses.

Provincial leaders Zhang Hu and Zhang Xiaoqiang participated in the investigation.