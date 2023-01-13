A high-grade cemetery was found at Huangchengtai in the Shimao site, and the layout of Huangchengtai was “former palace-back cemetery”. On January 12, 2023, Shaanxi held a press conference to announce 11 important archaeological discoveries.

According to Shao Jing, a research librarian at the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology, the Shimao site is located in Gaojiabao Town, Shenmu City, Shaanxi Province, on the platform Liangmao where the Tuwei River, a primary tributary of the Yellow River, and its tributary, Dongchuangou, meet.

The excavation work of the Shimao site in 2022 focused on Huangchengtai, revealing a corner of the high-grade cemetery of Huangchengtai discovered in 2018. At the same time, in order to promote the overall protection plan of the southern parapet of Dataiji as soon as possible, the southwest corner of Dataiji was exposed.

The cemetery is located on a slope that is high in the east and low in the west on the west side of Dataiji, 56 meters away from Dataiji in the east. At present, the eastern and western boundaries of the cemetery have been confirmed, while the southern and northern boundaries still need to be further excavated. The west boundary of the cemetery is roughly arc-shaped, while the exposed part of the east boundary wall is straight and 3 meters wide. The distance between the East and West is about 57 meters. On the east boundary wall, a doorway into the cemetery was found, with a width of 1.2 meters. Combined with the previously discovered doorways of similar shape and close location on the west wall of Dataiji, which is parallel to the eastern boundary wall, archaeologists believe that these two doorways connected the palace area and the tomb area in series.

In 2022, a total of 20 tombs were discovered, including 5 sarcophagus tombs, 3 small vertical pit tombs, and 12 large vertical pit tombs. The burials in the high-level cemetery of Huangchengtai are large-scale vertical pit tombs. According to the trend of the stone walls in the cemetery and the arrangement of the large vertical pit tombs, the currently exposed cemetery is divided into two areas: south and north. There are many tombs in the southern area, which are divided into several rows by stone walls, and the arrangement is regular.

According to the three criteria of burial utensils, martyrs, and niches, the vertical pit tombs of the Shimao Culture can be divided into four categories. Among the large vertical pit tombs in the Huangchengtai high-grade cemetery, 10 belong to the first-class tombs, and 2 belong to the second-class tombs.

According to the presence or absence of martyred dogs, the tombs of the first category are divided into two small ones, A and B. The first type of tomb faces east, the plane is rectangular with rounded corners, the mouth is small and the bottom is large, and the area of ​​the bottom of the tomb is 4-13 square meters. The four walls of the tomb have obvious traces of repairs. There is a niche on the right side of the tomb owner. Inside the niche are a group of painted pottery with covers, stone blades made of flint and agate, and several bones. Ear jars, amphorae, and 2 small jars are Ming vessels. A wooden coffin with mortise and tenon structure was placed at the bottom of the tomb, which had decayed into ashes. The robbery of the tomb was serious. Based on information such as human bones remaining after the robbery, it was judged that the owner of the tomb was located in the coffin with his head facing east. The burial objects were basically placed in the coffin, mainly jade objects. The number of martyrs outside the coffin ranged from 1 to 3, and they basically turned sideways to face the owner of the tomb. They were covered with clothes or wrapped in fabric, and the outside was coated with a layer of cinnabar, and some were also painted with black color. The number of martyred dogs found in Type A tombs is one, lying flat outside the coffin at the feet of the tomb owner.

△Huangchengtai Cemetery M5, there are 3 martyrs, a martyr dog, and a niche

The only difference between the second-class tomb and the first-class tomb is that there is no niche found, and there is only one martyrdom.

△Huangchengtai cemetery M7, there is a martyrdom, no dog martyrdom, no niche

It is inferred that the high-level cemetery in Huangchengtai was not earlier than the middle Shimao culture, and the absolute age was between 2100 BC and 1800 BC.

Shao Jing said that the discovery of the high-grade cemetery at Huangchengtai further improved the layout of Huangchengtai, the core area of ​​the Shimao site, and confirmed the layout pattern of the former palace and the rear cemetery. The obvious class differences and the phenomenon of sacrificial burial in the tombs reflect the phenomenon of class differentiation and social complexity in the middle and late Shimao culture.

△ Type A tomb type M5 unearthed cultural relics

△Type B Type M4 Unearthed Cultural Relics from Type I Tomb

It is also reported that in 2022, archaeologists will also carry out supplementary excavations on the southwest corner of the Datai Foundation, completely revealing the south retaining wall of the Datai Foundation. The southwest corner of the Datai foundation is in the same shape as the first discovered southeast corner of the Datai foundation, which is an arc-shaped corner. More than a dozen exquisite stone carvings were also found in this excavation, among which the stone carving at the southwest corner is the most characteristic. The stone carving is made of turquoise sandstone, and it is built at the southwest corner of the large platform, and the corner part is designed in a circular arc shape. There are three divine faces in the relief sculpture of the reduced ground. The divine face wears a crown at the arc-shaped corner, with eyes wide open, brows tightened, nostrils flaring, teeth clenched, and the power of the gods is fully displayed. Because the stone carvings discovered in the past have phenomena such as uneven weathering, inversion, and scattered arrangement, which have blurred the understanding of the use of stone carvings, the discovery of the stone carvings at the southwest corner of the Datai Foundation proves that a large number of stone carvings built on the parapet wall of the Datai Foundation are particularly large. Produced by Taiji.

Ma Huzhen, reporter of Huashang Daily (Photos of the archaeological site and cultural relics are provided by the Shaanxi Provincial Bureau of Cultural Relics)

Source: Huashang.com – Huashang Daily

Related hot word search: