In order to further carry forward and inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture, enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the masses, and let the masses spend a happy, festive and peaceful Lantern Festival. On February 3, the New Era Civilization Practice Center of Huangyuan County and the New Era Civilization Practice Station of Nanxiaolu Community launched the theme activity of “Our Festival·Lantern Festival-Futu welcomes the spring and makes the Lantern Festival civilized practice to build a new style”.

Guessing lantern riddles

Watching lanterns and guessing lantern riddles are indispensable activities during the Lantern Festival. Lanterns symbolize prayer for light and safe reunion. A total of more than 90 exquisite lanterns of various colors were exhibited at the event site. Each lantern was beautiful, and the riddles were patchwork, brimming with a festive atmosphere. Lantern riddles have a wide range of content, integrating knowledge and fun. Everyone was full of enthusiasm and stopped to discuss, grab riddles and immerse themselves in the fun of guessing and solving riddles.

Show works gather people’s hearts

Led by the Education Bureau of Huangyuan County, calligraphers were organized to express their feelings with pens and words at the event site. The hearty brush marks and ink rhymes write good wishes into calligraphy works, which not only contain sincere blessings, but also contain a strong cultural atmosphere. In order to promote the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation, the Huangyuan County Women Volunteer Service Team used its own advantages to collect excellent handicrafts such as paper-cutting, sachets, and cross-stitch, so that the masses can better enter, understand, and inherit traditional culture and folk culture.

Send love and warm people’s hearts

In order to let the left-behind children feel the care of the society during the Lantern Festival, the Propaganda Department of the Huangyuan County Party Committee and the Women’s Federation of Huangyuan County carried out a child care activity, distributed school bags, marker pens and other school supplies to the left-behind children in the jurisdiction, and encouraged the children to be optimistic and positive. Be enterprising, work hard to learn knowledge, grow skills, and increase talents. In order to improve public awareness of health care, doctors from Chengguan Town Health Center provide free disease consultation, health education, blood pressure measurement and other medical services to the people who come to participate in the activities, and answer questions and doubts for the people with all their heart and responsibility, so that ordinary people can enjoy In terms of medical services, it is truly convenient, beneficial, and beneficial to the people, and the good facts are truly in the hearts of the people.

Taste glutinous rice balls to build concentricity

Tangyuan is an indispensable delicacy for the Lantern Festival, representing reunion, harmony and beauty. At the event site, volunteers carefully explained the steps and techniques of making glutinous rice balls. Afterwards, everyone divided the labor and cooperated to knead the noodles, adjust the stuffing, and make the package. They were extremely busy. Accompanied by cheerful music, plump and lovely glutinous rice balls also appeared in everyone’s hands. The steaming glutinous rice balls came out of the pot. The old people and children sat together and tasted the delicious glutinous rice balls happily. The event site was filled with a strong festive atmosphere.

Activities are time-limited, but love is infinite. The development of this activity not only enriched the spiritual and cultural life of the masses, but also allowed the masses to be influenced by traditional culture, feel the charm of traditional national culture, and further enhance the sense of gain, happiness and security of the masses. Huangyuan County will continue to play the role of the central position of civilization practice in the new era, combine the theme activities of “our festival” with “creating a civilized city”, cultivate a strong atmosphere for the whole society to value, inherit, and carry forward excellent traditional culture, and strengthen the national culture. Pride, national self-confidence, national cohesion. (Source: Propaganda Department of Huangyuan County Party Committee)

(Editors in charge: Gu Feifei, Zhang Liping)

