Concerns in Washington that China’s Zhenhua Heavy Industry cargo cranes used at U.S. ports could be spying tools for the Chinese government have also spread to Germany. Many German ports such as the Port of Hamburg have also used cranes from Chinese companies. Some experts pointed out that Zhenhua Heavy Industry is equivalent to Huawei in the port crane industry.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)The US media previously reported that the container cranes produced by China Zhenhua Heavy Industry may have safety risks. The Wall Street Journal quoted Pentagon security officials as comparing the cranes to a “Trojan horse.” This concern has also attracted attention in Germany. Some German ports, such as the Port of Hamburg or Wilhelmshaven, use ZPMC cargo cranes.

Tim Rühlig, an expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, said the Pentagon’s claims resurfaced long-standing doubts about the use of the Chinese group’s cranes.He said: “Zhenhua Heavy Industry’s position in port cranes is equivalent toHuawei’s Position in Mobile Communication NetworksHe told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that, in particular, there may be security gaps in the software used to control the cranes. Port quay cranes are maintenance-intensive and networked products that usually require software updates and maintenance on a daily basis. This also creates dependencies. Just as iPhone users rely on regular updates from Apple, terminal operators need updates from crane software manufacturers. “The update party has the authority to shut down a device,” explains Rülig. In extreme cases, such as in times of war, China can use the crane as a bargaining chip. But there are downsides to doing so: “The manufacturer only gets one chance, the company’s reputation is ruined, and no terminal operator will buy their cranes again.” “

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that China Zhenhua Heavy Industry makes high-quality and low-cost cranes, but they have sophisticated sensors that can register and track the source and destination of containers. The U.S. is concerned that China could gain access to information on supplies that are shipped in or out of the U.S., or used to support U.S. military operations around the world. At present, the cranes produced by Zhenhua Heavy Industry account for 80% of the container lifting equipment in all ports in the United States. Because several ports on which the U.S. military depends also use giant cranes made by Zhenhua Heavy Industries, U.S. officials fear they could be at the beck and call of China while closing U.S. ports. In this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded at a regular press conference: “The relevant statement is completely superficial and misleads the American people.”

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency conducted a classified assessment in 2021 and found that China has the potential to restrict shipments to foreign ports and collect intelligence on maritime shipments of military equipment. However, the report did not mention at the time whether there were any specific cases where ZPMC cranes were found to have been used for espionage.

Carlos Jahn, head of the Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services in Marburg, said that “it is technically possible to install external components covertly in harbor cranes”. He told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that container cranes are becoming more and more automated, with some ports already operating with remote control. Carlos Young described the crane as a “giant steel monster”, with technically controlled switchgear that could be several meters long.

However, he also pointed out that the practice of collecting data must leave traces by passing through the receiver, so espionage is always in danger of being detected. The media pointed out that there are usually multiple companies involved in the manufacture of port cranes, including European companies. Siemens, for example, provides drive and electrical equipment for cranes to Zhenhua Heavy Industry. ABB, a Swiss company, disclosed that ZPMC’s products have the company’s software.

