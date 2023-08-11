Hubble captures a galaxy in a ghostly haze

The lenticular galaxy NGC 6684, some 44 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pavo, bathes this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image in pale light.

Pavo, the Latin name for the peacock, is a constellation in the southern sky and one of four constellations known collectively as the Southern Birds.

Lenticular galaxies like NGC 6684 (lenticular means lens-shaped) have a large disk but lack the prominent spiral arms of galaxies like the Andromeda galaxy. This leaves them somewhere between elliptical galaxies and spiral galaxies, giving these galaxies a fuzzy, ghostly appearance. NGC 6684 also lacks the dark dust lanes that traverse other galaxies, adding to its spectral appearance.

The data for this image was captured during a census of the nearby universe titled Every Known Nearby Galaxy, whose goal is to observe all galaxies within 10 megaparsecs (32.6 million light-years) that the telescope has not yet visited, reports the POT.

Before this program began, Hubble had observed about 75% of these nearby galaxies. Completing this census will reveal information about the stars that make up a wide variety of galaxies, in a wide variety of environments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

