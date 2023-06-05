Hubble captures jellyfish-shaped galaxy in a cosmic abyss

The jellyfish galaxy JO206 trails across this Hubble Space Telescope image, showing a colorful star-forming disk surrounded by a pale, luminous cloud of dust.

A handful of bright stars with crisscrossed diffraction spikes stand out against an inky black background at the bottom of the image. JO206 is located more than 700 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aquarius.

Jellyfish galaxies are named for their resemblance to their aquatic namesakes. In this image, JO206’s disk is followed by long tendrils of bright star formation that extend to the bottom right of this image, much like jellyfish trailing tentacles behind them, the ESA reports.

The tendrils of Medusa galaxies are formed by the interaction between the galaxies and the intra-cluster medium, a tenuous superheated plasma that permeates galaxy clusters. As galaxies move through galaxy clusters, they collide with the medium inside the cluster, which pulls gas out of the galaxies and pulls it into long star-forming tendrils.

The tentacles of Medusa galaxies provide astronomers with a unique opportunity to study star formation under extreme conditions, far from the influence of the galaxy’s main disk.

Surprisingly, Hubble revealed that there are no noticeable differences between star formation in the disks of jellyfish galaxies and star formation in their tentacles, suggesting that the environment of newly formed stars has only a minor influence on their formation.