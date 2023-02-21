A spectacular trio of merging galaxies in the constellation Boötes takes center stage in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image.

These three galaxies are on a collision course and will eventually merge into a single larger galaxy, distorting the spiral structure through mutual gravitational interaction in the process. An unrelated galaxy in the foreground appears to float serenely near this scene, and the hazy shapes of much more distant galaxies are visible in the background, NASA explains in a statement.

This colliding trio – known to astronomers as SDSSCGB 10189 – is a relatively rare combination of three large star-forming galaxies located just 50,000 light-years apart. Although this may seem like a safe distance, for galaxies this makes them extremely close neighbors. Andromeda, the closest galaxy to the Milky Way, is more than 2.5 million light-years from Earth.

This image comes from an observation designed to help astronomers understand the origin of the largest and most massive galaxies in the universe. These galactic colossi are called Brightest Cluster Galaxies (BCGs), and as the name suggests, they are defined as the brightest galaxies in a given galaxy cluster. Astronomers suspect that BCGs are formed by the merger of large, gas-rich galaxies like the ones seen here.

To investigate this galactic trio in detail, they turned to Hubble’s Large Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera Surveys, hoping to shed light on the formation of the most massive galaxies in the universe..