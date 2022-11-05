Hubei reported 61 new cases of local asymptomatic infections yesterday, including 45 new cases in Wuhan

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-05 09:01

CCTV news client report From 0 to 24:00 on November 4, Hubei Province reported 0 new local confirmed cases and 61 new local asymptomatic infections(45 cases in Wuhan, of which 31 were detected at isolation points and 13 were detected in control areas; 6 cases in Huanggang City, of which 2 were detected at isolation points and 3 were detected in control areas; 4 cases in Huangshi City, Among them, 3 cases were detected at the isolation point, and 1 case was detected in the control area; 2 cases in Yichang City, 1 case in Shiyan City, and 1 case in Ezhou City were all detected at the isolation point; 1 case in Xiaogan City was detected in the control area; Enshi Prefecture), 0 new imported confirmed cases, 3 new imported asymptomatic infections (1 imported from Pakistan, 1 imported from South Korea, 1 imported from the Philippines), 0 new suspected cases, There were 0 additional deaths, 0 discharged cases on the same day, and 35 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day (23 in Wuhan, 5 in Xiangyang, 4 in Jingmen, 1 in Yichang; 2 imported from abroad).

As of 24:00 on November 4, 1 local confirmed case (in Wuhan, mild) and 0 suspected cases were treated in designated medical institutions. There are 819 local asymptomatic infections still under centralized isolation and medical observation (456 in Wuhan, 125 in Xiangyang, 87 in Yichang, 47 in Tianmen, 31 in Huanggang, 28 in Jingmen, 12 in Jingzhou, There are 8 cases in Enshi Prefecture, 7 cases in Huangshi City, 7 cases in Shiyan City, 3 cases in Ezhou City, 3 cases in Suizhou City, 3 cases in Xiantao City, and 2 cases in Xiaogan City).

1 case of imported confirmed cases treated in designated medical institutions was mild; 23 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were still under centralized isolation and medical observation.

The province has a total of 63,927 cured and discharged cases, a total of 4,512 deaths, and a total of 68,441 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia. There are 44,671 close contacts who are still under centralized isolation and medical observation.