Hubei Public Security Organs Crack Down on Crimes and Ensure Public Safety in Summer Night Inspections

Hubei Public Security Organs Crack Down on Crime in Summer Night Operations

July 7, 2022 – In accordance with the national public security organs’ summer night public security inspections and centralized action arrangements, the Hubei public security organs carried out a general cleaning, inspection, and rectification of social security on the evening of July 7th. The operation resulted in the arrest of 2,072 suspects, including 145 fugitives, and the seizure of 23 guns and 642 controlled knives. The aim of the operation was to protect the safety and well-being of the residents by cracking down on criminal activities.

To ensure the peace of the masses, the public security organs conducted high-frequency inspections and patrols in key locations. Police officers carried out anti-pickpocketing measures, mediation of disputes, and rescue services. The public security organs mobilized all available police officers to strengthen patrolling and prevention efforts. They resolved conflicts and disputes promptly and effectively cracked down on crimes. The operation specifically targeted the problem of “drug gambling and pornography” and focused on inspecting places like bars and dance halls known for harboring illegal activities. Additionally, there was a focus on rectifying illegal activities like drunk driving and driving without a license.

The public security organs deployed over 56,000 civilian police and auxiliary police and mobilized more than 74,000 people for mass prevention and treatment. They inspected 8,398 key locations and rectified 5,655 potential safety hazards. The operation aimed to guard against potential threats and ensure the safety of the public.

Several successful actions were taken by the public security organs during the operation. In Wuhan, the police arrested 51 suspects involved in a fraudulent gang that posted false advertisements on social media platforms Douyin and Kuaishou. The gang’s fraudulent activities involved more than 30 million yuan. The public security organs also focused on crimes related to “black bullies”, “drug gambling”, “guns and knives”, and economic activities that put people’s livelihoods at risk. Several cases were detected and solved rapidly, leading to the collection of a number of cases.

Moreover, the public security organs paid close attention to cases concerning the vital interests of the masses. They successfully prevented cases of fraud and theft by providing timely assistance to individuals targeted by scammers. Fugitives who were long on the run were also apprehended during the operation.

To improve public awareness and protect residents, the public security organs conducted intimate education campaigns. Police officers dressed up as “Flash Man”, “Fast Rider”, and “Preacher” and delivered safety and prevention knowledge to households. Their efforts helped to serve and assist the public during the operation.

Throughout the operation, the public security organs set up numerous checkpoints and inspected vehicles. They investigated and dealt with cases of drunk driving and “street bombing”. Additionally, they set up publicity and prevention points to distribute educational materials and play informative videos to raise public awareness of safety knowledge and law-abiding conduct.

The Hubei public security organs successfully conducted the summer night operation, resulting in numerous arrests and the confiscation of weapons. Their efforts demonstrated a commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

