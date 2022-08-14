According to CCTV Finance, at 16:26 on August 12, the temperature at Zhushan Station in Shiyan, Hubei reached 44.3°C, setting a new record for the highest temperature in Hubei since the meteorological record (the original record was 43.4°C in Zhushan on July 20, 1966). Chongqing, Xunyang and Turpan are all higher.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Since the end of the rainy season on July 7, Hubei has experienced two large-scale continuous high temperature processes. The average temperature in the province is 30.2 °C, and the average number of high temperature days (daily maximum temperature ≥ 35 °C) is 21.4 days, ranking first in history for the same period.

Meteorological experts said that this round of weather has the following characteristics:

First, it lasted for a long time. The high temperature days in the western part of northwestern Hubei, the northern part of southwestern Hubei and most of southeastern Hubei reached 25 to 30 days, and most of the other parts were 15 to 25 days. The number of consecutive high temperature days in Tongshan reached 18 days.

The second is a wide range of influence. Except for Lichuan, high temperature weather occurred in other parts of the province. 93% of the counties and cities experienced the daily maximum temperature of ≥37°C, and 22 counties (cities) such as Baokang, Huangshi and Chibi had the daily maximum temperature of ≥40°C. °C.

The third is extreme extremes. The counties (cities) such as Yunyang, Zhuxi, and Laifeng have consecutively high temperature days, and the daily minimum temperatures in 11 counties (cities) including Shiyan have broken through or tied the historical record.

However, the next weather in Hubei ushered in good news. According to reports, around August 16, there was moderate-intensity precipitation in the central and northern regions, and local areas were accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds, and the high temperature dropped slightly.