Huge amount of ambergris discovered in the intestines of a sperm whale: that’s how much it’s worth

The substance known as ambergris it is produced from the intestines of sperm whales and is considered one of the most sought after by perfumers for making perfumes. It is a strongly odorous substance which is usually expelled with vomiting but part of it remains in the intestine, sometimes growing too much until it breaks and causes the death of the whale. Its origin is linked to the diet of the sperm whale which feeds on cuttlefish and squid in quantity, failing to digest a large part, and ending up expelling them with vomit. In fact, ambergris is usually found in ‘blocks’ of vomit that are sometimes pushed ashore.

This time, however, the substance was indeed found inside the intestine of a sperm whale found dead on the beach of the island of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The author of the discovery is Antonio Fernández Rodríguez who came across 10 kg of what is also known as floating gold. This substance is very difficult to find, therefore it is considered rare but at the same time it is very precious for its usefulness in the processes of creating perfumes. Rodriguez initially suspected it was a digestive problem in the whale but decided to carry out a more thorough inspection in the colon. Not an easy undertaking considering the rough seas and high tide. The autopsy carried out by him and the rest of the research team of the Institute of Animal Health and Food Safety of the University of Las Palmas. “What I pulled out – he explained – was a stone about 50-60 cm in diameter weighing 9.5 kg. The waves washed over the whale. Then I discovered that it was ambergris.”

The ambergris, which is characterized precisely by its particular scent, contains an odorless alcohol known as ambrein which helps prolong the life of perfumes. To try to curb whaling, states such as Australia, India and the United States have imposed a ban on the trade of ambergris. Suffice it to say that the discovery made in the Canary Islands has a value of half a million euros.

