Home News Huge drop in precipitation… Decreased by 46 percent in February
News

Huge drop in precipitation… Decreased by 46 percent in February

by admin
Huge drop in precipitation… Decreased by 46 percent in February

According to the information compiled from the data of the General Directorate of Meteorology, the average rainfall for many years in February in the Marmara Region was measured as 70.7 millimeters. The region received 113.6 millimeters of precipitation in February last year, and 38 millimeters in the same month of this year. February precipitation in the region decreased by 46 percent compared to the long-term average and decreased by 67 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The rains in February, around Istanbul […]

See also  At 28 he takes his flock from the Marmolada to Friuli: «From my grandfather to me, this job is a disease»

You may also like

The first Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died...

They ask that the communal booth be handed...

Sugenheim | Expensive fire

What can Brazil do to protect the 4...

Kaleidoscope

Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers

America: SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after five...

Matecañas for a victory against Águilas Doradas

Before the award ceremony in Hollywood: “Nothing new...

Oleksandr Shvets showed the Lladro Way of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy